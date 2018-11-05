Taliban Reject Reports of Selling Bodies of Chopper Victims

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2018)

The Taliban in a statement have rejected the reports which said the armed group has sold dead bodies of chopper victims.

In the statement, the Taliban said that they have handed over only two dead bodies of women to their families.

They stressed that they will not hand over the bodies of remaining victims to the families or officials until the Afghan government hands over the body of the gunman who killed Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq last month.

The statement comes a day after an Afghan army commander Zakaria Mirza Zada told Ariana News that the Taliban have handed over each body of civilians in exchange of 500,000 Afghanis. “Now the people of Afghanistan and religious Ulema should judge this, whether selling dead bodies is allowed in any religion,” he said.

The helicopter crashed about a week ago in Anar Dara district of Farah province. According to officials, at least 27 people were on board at the time of the crash including Farah provincial council members and Zafar Military Corps officials.