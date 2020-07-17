Latest News
Taliban reject changes in prisoners’ list: sources
Following the Afghan government’s demand for providing a revised list of Taliban prisoners, the group rejected the offer and insisted on the release of all those inmates mentioned in the list already shared with the government.
Sources close to the Taliban said the group has asked the Afghan government to clarify why the group’s remaining 600 prisoners have not been released, or for an impartial delegation to look into the demands of the Taliban and the government in connection with their release.
The government is not releasing 600 Taliban prisoners and is urging the group to prepare a new list of 600 detainees so that the process of releasing 5,000 Taliban inmates can be pursued under the Doha Peace Agreement.
But the Taliban do not want to present a new list of their prisoners to the Afghan government, saying the Afghan government should clarify why the prisoners were not released.
Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban, said: “600 people have not been released. The reason is needed to be clarified. In this case, an impartial commission should investigate why these prisoners are not being released.”
Islamabad also considers the non-release of 600 Taliban prisoners controversial.
“As stated in the agreement, 4,199 Taliban prisoners have been released to date. A number of prisoners still need to be released, up to 5,000, which will lead to talks between Afghans,” said Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan. “Of the remaining 800 detainees, 600 are controversial.”
Politicians believe that such actions challenge the opportunity to start peace Intra-Afghan talks.
The United Nations, meanwhile, tweeted that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan have to pave the way for the start of the Intra-Afghan dialogue. The organization emphasizes that negotiation is the only option for peace in Afghanistan.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases
Afghanistan has recorded 32 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as the number of confirmed cases have been decreased in recent days.
The Ministry of Public Health said in a daily COVID-19 update that the death cases were reported in Kabul (22), Herat (1), Logar (6), and Kapisa (3).
It brings the total fatalities to 1147 people in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 159 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 35889 in the country.
The cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 109, Herat 20, Paktia 4, Takhar 4, Nangarhar 1, Logar 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 2, Maidan Wardak 1, Kunar 2, Ghor 11, and Panjsher 3.
According to the updates, 327 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospitals after receiving treatment.
So far, 23,208 have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan.
There are 13,830,933 cases tested positive worldwide, with 590,401 deaths and 7,735,623 recoveries.
Latest News
Husband arrested for stabbing his wife to death – Takhar
A man in Takhar has been arrested on charges of stabbing his wife to death, police confirmed.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News the suspect was arrested while he was attempting to flee from the Dasht-e-Qala district of the province.
Asir added that six people including a woman, apparently the man’s mother, have been arrested on the murder probe.
Police added that the suspect had stabbed his 20 years old wife – Zakzi – to death over family disputes with the help of his mother on Wednesday.
Latest News
Seven Taliban militants killed in Paktia clash
At least seven Taliban militants were killed and 11 more wounded in Paktia province, a local official confirmed.
The incident happened as the insurgents attacked army outposts in Samkani district of the province on Thursday night.
Abdul Rahman Solamal, district chief of Samkani told Ariana News that the clash broke out in the Pirlaki area of the district.
Two Afghan soldiers were also killed in the incident, Solamal added.
A number of Taliban weapons have been seized by the Afghan forces.
The Taliban has not made a comment on this regard yet.
Paktia is among the relatively volatile provinces in the east of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are active in a number of its remote districts.
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
Tahawol: Marshall rank granted to Dostum
Sola: decrease of US troops in Afghanistan
Zerbena: World Bank’s report about Afghanistan’s economy
