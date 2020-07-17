Taliban reject changes in prisoners’ list: sources

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2020)

Following the Afghan government’s demand for providing a revised list of Taliban prisoners, the group rejected the offer and insisted on the release of all those inmates mentioned in the list already shared with the government.



Sources close to the Taliban said the group has asked the Afghan government to clarify why the group’s remaining 600 prisoners have not been released, or for an impartial delegation to look into the demands of the Taliban and the government in connection with their release.

The government is not releasing 600 Taliban prisoners and is urging the group to prepare a new list of 600 detainees so that the process of releasing 5,000 Taliban inmates can be pursued under the Doha Peace Agreement.

But the Taliban do not want to present a new list of their prisoners to the Afghan government, saying the Afghan government should clarify why the prisoners were not released.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban, said: “600 people have not been released. The reason is needed to be clarified. In this case, an impartial commission should investigate why these prisoners are not being released.”

Islamabad also considers the non-release of 600 Taliban prisoners controversial.

“As stated in the agreement, 4,199 Taliban prisoners have been released to date. A number of prisoners still need to be released, up to 5,000, which will lead to talks between Afghans,” said Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan. “Of the remaining 800 detainees, 600 are controversial.”

Politicians believe that such actions challenge the opportunity to start peace Intra-Afghan talks.

The United Nations, meanwhile, tweeted that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan have to pave the way for the start of the Intra-Afghan dialogue. The organization emphasizes that negotiation is the only option for peace in Afghanistan.