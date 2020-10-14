Featured
Taliban Red Unit kill 15 security force members in Baghlan attack
At least 15 Afghan National Security Force (ANDSF) members were killed and five others wounded when Taliban Red Unit fighters attacked security outposts in Guzargah-e-Noor district of northern Baghlan province.
Residents in the area told Ariana News that a police technical officer and a battalion commander for the local army were among those killed.
They also said an Afghan National Army soldier is also still missing.
According to them, the Taliban Red Unit, widely believed to be the group’s version of special forces, launched offensives at around 10pm on Tuesday night.
In addition to the Baghlan attack, civilian deaths due to conflict were also reported in Herat and Laghman provinces on Wednesday.
At least 13 civilians were killed and 19 wounded in two separate explosions in Herat and one in Laghman, local officials confirmed.
On Wednesday, Tariq Arian, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that the Taliban had initiated 575 attacks, including 92 IED blasts and suicide attacks against “civilians and security forces” in the past two weeks, and 251 civilians were killed and wounded.
‘Situation for children in Helmand deeply concerning’
The situation for children in Helmand is deeply concerning and a humanitarian crisis must be avoided, Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan Chris Nyamandi said on Wednesday.
Nyamandi said in a statement that “it is deeply concerning that tens of thousands of people, many of them children, have been forced from their homes because of fighting. A humanitarian crisis must be avoided.”
This was in response to the United Nations’ estimate on Tuesday that as many as 35,000 people have fled their homes in Helmand in the past few days.
Heavy clashes broke out in a number of districts in the southern province on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand.
Nyamandi meanwhile said: “Four decades of conflict in Afghanistan has had a devastating impact on the lives of children. Their education has been heavily disrupted and many have been maimed or killed by explosive weapons or attacks on schools and hospitals.
“This year, children have made up a third of all civilian casualties of the violence, and that is unacceptable.
“The mental scars can be felt as deeply, too. Depression and anxiety can stay with children for many years.
“It is vital that all parties to the fighting in Helmand respect the laws of war and do everything they can to protect the children and their families fleeing the violence. Fighting must not take place near or in schools so that they can remain safe places, free from violence.
“Longer-term, we urge all parties to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan so that children can grow up in a country free from conflict,” he said.
This fresh bout of fighting comes amid peace negotiations currently underway in Doha between the Afghanistan Republic’s team and the Taliban.
Despite having started talks a month ago, little progress has been made and the teams are still trying to resolve issues around the framework of negotiations going forward.
In the meantime, violence has escalated in the country, with Helmand being the latest province to suffer under the force of insurgents.
UN teams working to assess humanitarian crisis in Helmand
Peace talks negotiator questions whether ‘talking’ whilst ‘fighting’ is viable
As violence continues to grip Helmand province and reports regularly emerge of other clashes breaking out around the country, Afghan peace negotiator Nader Nadery said from Doha that if the bloodshed continues, Afghanistan might have to reassess whether “talking” whilst “fighting” is viable or not.
In an interview with BBC on Tuesday, Nadery said: “If the violence goes higher and continues for a longer period of time the level of pressure from the public on us – the team of negotiators from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan – will increase and then we will have to do consultation with our people, back, that could this two path of talking and fighting would work or not.”
“It is unacceptable for our people to be suffering the way they have suffered these past three weeks with increased violence,” Nadery said.
When asked if he hoped the negotiating teams would have made more progress by now he said they are trying to strike a balance between the “urgency” of a need for a solution, and attempting to ensure the process is not rushed, undermining “a sustainable peace”.
Nadery’s comments come as calls continue to mount for a ceasefire – or at least a reduction in violence.
As clashes continue to break out around the country, Helmand has been gripped in the clutches of ongoing battles since Saturday night after the Taliban launched coordinated attacks against a number of areas in the province.
Since then fighting has escalated – resulting in tens of thousands of Helmand residents fleeing their homes.
Casualties have been reported, including civilians, but exact details have not been released.
