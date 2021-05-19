Latest News
Taliban ready to start meaningful talks: negotiators
Two members of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, who are in Kabul, said on Wednesday that the Taliban is ready to start meaningful negotiations.
Habiba Sarabi, a member of the Republic’s negotiating team, said peace talks to finalize the agenda of intra-Afghan negotiations will resume once members of both teams are back in Doha, Qatar.
“When the Taliban delegation arrives in Doha, they will inform us, then we will also go to Doha to start negotiations to finalize the agenda,” said Sarabi.
“The Taliban has been preparing for meaningful talks,” said Ghulam Farooq Majrouh, another member of the Republic’s negotiating team.
Meanwhile, sources said the Taliban is ready to attend peace talks sessions following progress that has been made on the release of 7,000 Taliban prisoners.
“Peace talks in Doha were not successful; it did not have any results. All hopes are on the Turkey Conference, and it is an important conference,” said Humayoun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami.
The Afghan government has meanwhile said they will release the 7,000 Taliban prisoners if it results in a ceasefire and political settlement.
“We are ready for discussions about this; if the Taliban has an intention for a durable peace and ceasefire” said Dawa Khan Minapal, head of Government Media and Information Center (GMIC).
This comes after Afghan Republic peace talks team members and Taliban representatives met in Doha in Qatar on Friday (May 14) and discussed the need to speed up negotiations.
The talks, which started in September, have largely stalled while a US-proposed peace meeting scheduled for Turkey was also put on hold after the Taliban refused to attend.
In this time however, violence across Afghanistan has intensified.
Latest News
Wardak MP claims Taliban seized parts of Jalrez district
Taliban militants have captured parts of Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, an Afghan PM said Wednesday.
Mahdi Rasikh, MP for Maidan Wardak in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) shared a message attributed to an Afghan soldier who stated that the Taliban stormed the district at around 3 am Wednesday.
According to the soldier, four outposts fell to the Taliban and the district is also under siege.
The soldier stated that some victims and wounded soldiers have remained on the battlefield, and “they [Taliban from around the district compound] are shouting at us to surrender.”
Rasikh meanwhile said in a statement that the area of Dar-e Sanglakh in Jalrez district, a mere 60km from Kabul city, has been captured by the Taliban.
This comes as the government conducted at least two clearance operations in the district following failed operations to arrest controversial public uprising forces’ Commander Alipour and Commander Shamshir, in the Bihsud district of the province.
Alipour’s command center and checkpoints were captured by the Afghan forces during the operation.
“Now more than 30 tanks and an army unit is present in Bihsud. But the Taliban captured Sia Khak and it seems that the army is not there to protect people and fight against the Taliban,” Rasikh said.
“Following the collapse of Jalrez, the Taliban would attack the Bihsud district and Bamiyan province with full forces,” Rasikh warned.
So far, neither the government nor the Taliban has commented on this regard.
Latest News
Kirby notes only minor incidents carried out against US forces so far
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Tuesday that the US troops withdrawal process is continuing “at pace with nothing more than minor harassing attacks that have had no impact.”
Addressing a press briefing, Kirby said the US hopes this remains the case going forward but that they are “not going to take anything just on hope and face value.
We have to assume, and we have to plan for the potential that it could be resisted and could be opposed by the Taliban. So we’re continuing to take all precautions, make sure that General [Scott] Miller [the commander of the Resolute Support Mission] has all the options at his disposal to be able to do this safely.”
This comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.
CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.
The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
Latest News
US offers $5 million reward for information on kidnapped aid worker
The US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have offered a reward of up to $5 million for information concerning the kidnapping of Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker who went missing in Afghanistan in 2008.
This RFJ reward offer is for information leading to the location, recovery and return of Mizell.
On January 26, 2008, Mizell was abducted along with her driver, Muhammad Hadi, by unidentified gunmen in Kandahar.
Mizell and her driver were likely killed by their captors in 2008, US officials have said adding they believe Mizell is buried in Kandahar or the surrounding area.
At the time of her disappearance, she taught English at Kandahar University and embroidery at a school for girls, and she helped Afghan women develop projects to generate income for their families.
She had lived in Kandahar for three years and spoke fluent Pashto.
The US appeals to anyone with information on this kidnapping to text RFJ via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1 202 702 7843.
Individuals may also submit information to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, or to the US Embassy Kabul Regional Security Officer by telephone at +93 070 010 8600.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
