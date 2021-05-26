Taliban reacts to reports of US base being established in region

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2021)

The Taliban on Wednesday urged Afghanistan’s neighboring countries not to allow the U.S. to establish military bases in their countries stating that should such a step be taken “it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace”.

According to a statement issued by the Taliban’s Doha-based spokesman, Mohammad Naeem: “The Muslim and Mujahid nation of Afghanistan will not remain silent before such heinous and provocative acts. Rather, it will fulfill its religious and historical responsibilities in the same way as it has performed throughout history.”

“As we have repeatedly assured others that our soil will not be used against security of others, we are similarly urging others not to use their soil and airspace against our country. If such a step is taken, then the responsibility for all the misfortunes and difficulties lies upon those who commit such mistakes,” the statement read.

This comes after reports emerged this week that the U.S. was setting up a military base inside Pakistan, just 8km from the Afghanistan border.

However, Pakistan rejected the claims on Tuesday and said “any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.”

The reports emerged after David F Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last week that the United States would continue its conversation with Pakistan because it had a critical role in restoring peace to Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan also has allowed us to have overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan,” Helvey had told the committee.

“We will continue our conversations with Pakistan because their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to future peace in Afghanistan, is going to be critical,” he had added.

Sources, meanwhile, told Ariana News on Monday that U.S. forces have begun construction of a large military base across the Durand Line.

According to the sources, the base is being built at the Shalozan Kurram Agency area in the Tribal Area inside Pakistan – in the Zazai Aryub district which borders Paktia province in Afghanistan.

Members of the Paktia provincial council told Ariana News that the base is under construction 8km from the Durand Line inside Pakistan and “supplies are being delivered via air and ground every day.”

Colonel Sonny Legget, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan, however, rejected these reports.