Taliban pledges to form inclusive and accountable govt
The Taliban on Sunday vowed to form an “inclusive and accountable” government in Afghanistan.
Taliban Deputy Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that the government would be formed soon.
“We are working to form an inclusive government that represents all the people of Afghanistan, but security is essential to start big economic projects in Afghanistan,” Baradar stated.
He emphasized that the future government would be responsible “to all [people] that will ensure the security of economic development not only for Afghanistan but for the whole world.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban stated that Kabul city is being decorated and guests have been invited from provinces to participate in the announcement ceremony of the new government.
Anas Haqqani, a key member of the Taliban, stated: “We have fought for the preservation of Afghanistan, loyalty to the country and to serve the people of Afghanistan. Our people are still trying to serve Islam. This continues.”
Haqqani noted that 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan has led to the breaking up of too many families and that it “should not be like this anymore.”
Death toll from Ida remnants rises to 65 in US
Torrential rains, floods, and tornadoes triggered by Storm Ida remnants claimed at least 65 lives across the United States as of Saturday, U.S. media reported.
Storm Ida also caused damage to residential buildings and infrastructures and led to water and power outages. Under its impact, some hard-hit areas of the United States have yet to return to normal life.
Ida remnants dumped rain at sometimes unprecedented rates on Wednesday night in the region, triggering floods that poured into subway stations and submerged homes and vehicles on highways.
Parts of New Jersey are still recovering from Ida’s impact. Earlier, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state was still not out of the woods, and his biggest concern lies in the further response to the still-high water levels and damages from Ida.
Infrastructures and residential buildings were destroyed in parts of New Jersey, with some residents saying their neighborhoods were almost completely destroyed by Ida.
New York state was also one of the hardest hit by Ida, with heavy rains submerging many parts of the city and flooding into low-lying areas.
U.S. media reported that at least 11 people, mostly immigrants and low-income groups, were killed when floodwaters submerged basement apartments in New York City.
The situation in Louisiana also remains grim. Local life is still not back to normal days after the storm. Statistics showed that over one million households in the state have suffered power outages, and the daily water supply to 600,000 people has been affected.
In addition, some nursing homes in Louisiana were reported to have failed to evacuate residents in time, and staff members even disappeared before the storm, leaving some elderly residents waiting for help without water or power.
At least six nursing home residents died after being evacuated, and their deaths are still under investigation, according to local media.
Many Americans expressed strong dissatisfaction and anger over the government’s poor response to the storm. Some accused the government of slow response and lack of an effective emergency plan. Others believed some lives could have been saved if the government had declared a state of emergency earlier.
Analysts believed that the massive loss of property and lives caused by Ida showed the dangerously old public infrastructures in New York and elsewhere are in urgent need of improvement.
Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Center for an Urban Future, a public policy think tank, said in an interview that New York City’s infrastructures had not been able to keep up with population growth over the past few decades, let alone with increasingly violent storms and sea level rise from climate change.
Nicole Gelinas, an urban economics expert at the Manhattan Institute, said that New York City’s infrastructures can’t handle tens of centimeters of rainfall dumped in just a few hours. She added that short periods of heavy rainfall could clog sewer drains, and there is not enough green space to help absorb it.
“So some of these avenues, they become canals when there’s a big storm,” the expert said.
Officials in New York and New Jersey acknowledged Friday that state governments need to improve infrastructures and better prepare for extreme weather events.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the loss of lives from Ida highlighted weaknesses in the state’s disaster notification system, including a lack of notification in different languages.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of initiatives to tackle extreme weather events, including more aggressive travel bans, and measures to guide residents off the streets ahead of a storm and evacuate people living in vulnerable spaces like basement apartments.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also admitted the state had a lot of work to do to adapt to climate change.
Storm Ida landed on Aug 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s destructive strike, tying with 2020’s Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest ever to hit Louisiana. It was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday afternoon and moved inland with torrential rain.
Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening will head for Kosovo
Kosovo has agreed to take in Afghanistan evacuees who fail to clear initial rounds of screening and host them for up to a year, a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity Saturday.
The U.S. Embassy in Kosovo said later in a statement that the arrangement did not mean Kosovo was taking evacuees who had been deemed ineligible for admission to the United States.
“Some applicants are still in the process of obtaining needed documents and providing all the information required to qualify under U.S law for immediate entry,” the embassy statement said.
Several other countries for a time balked at temporarily hosting the United States’ Afghan evacuees, for fear of getting stuck with the Americans’ security problems, AP reported.
Within days of the Taliban takeover, the U.S. mobilized thousands of American troops, diplomats, law enforcement agents, border and transportation workers, volunteers and others for screening, processing and caring for evacuees at more than a half-dozen U.S. naval stations, airfields and army bases in Europe and Asia.
The aim of the mobilization was to get deserving evacuees through to the United States as quickly as possible, and stop possible security risks among evacuees, and other evacuees who failed to qualify for relocation to the United States, before they touched foot on U.S. soil.
The hastiness of the airlifts led to a minority of people among the evacuees getting thousands of miles from the Kabul airport before Americans detected problems, including some evacuees with security issues.
Some who managed to get through crushing crowds and U.S. and Taliban controls at the airport got put on planes and made it to transit sites, without any apparent eligibility for U.S. relocation as an at-risk Afghan, the official said.
Most Afghan evacuees are clearing processing in a matter of days at large transit sites that U.S. government employees set up quickly at military bases in Qatar, Germany and Italy, along with smaller sites elsewhere. Those evacuees then fly through Philadelphia or Washington Dulles airports for resettling in the United States.
Eligible Afghans include those who worked for the U.S. government, or women’s advocates, journalists or others vulnerable because of their role in Afghan civil society.
The U.S. official who disclosed the Kosovo plan said the transit centers “provide a safe place for diverse groups … to complete their paperwork while we conduct security screenings before they continue to their final destination in the United States or in another country.”
Six neighboring countries hold talks on Afghanistan
A meeting of Special Representatives of China, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was hosted by Pakistan on Sunday, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said.
In a tweet, Sadiq tweeted on Sunday that he chaired the virtual meeting and the latest situation in Afghanistan was discussed.
The representatives of these countries unanimously stressed that peace in Afghanistan is vital for the security, stability and prosperity of the entire region, Sadiq added.
Sadiq said participants at the meeting stressed the importance of developing a regional approach to meeting common challenges and seizing new opportunities in Afghanistan.
“A prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan can lead to economic integration, strong people-to-people relations, increased trade and regional ties,” Sadiq said.
The special envoys of Afghanistan’s six neighboring countries have agreed to stay in close contact.
The meeting comes as preparations are underway in Kabul to announce a new government.
