Taliban pledge to work with international community
Marking the final withdrawal of all foreign forces, the Taliban on Tuesday pledged to work with foreign countries to ensure good relations.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they want to have a relationship, based on international law and mutual respect, with the rest of the world, especially the United States.
“The Islamic Emirate wants to have a diplomatic relation with the US and to have a good relationship with all the world; strong diplomatic relations with the whole world, and to improve our relations in the future, and that they [foreign countries] do not consider us a threat,” Mujahid said.
The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning – marking an end to 20 years of military presence in the country.
Also marking the day, US President Joe Biden said that US troops had over the past 17 days executed “the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States.”
“Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the Taliban stated that an Islamic system will be formed soon.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, Deputy Commissioner of Culture for the Taliban, stated: “Afghanistan is now liberated and the cabinet and the government will be formed soon so that the system begins working and to address the issues remaining and so the people return to their normal life.”
Afghans speak out about troops withdrawal after last plane leaves
The full withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan has sparked sharp reaction from the public, including Taliban members, who have termed it a “great defeat for the US”.
One Kabul resident, a university lecturer, Bilal Ahmad Khater, said: “First of all we defeated the British, then the Soviet Union and (now) the US. It was an invasion that ended. It (the defeat) proves that democracy or capitalism or imperialism is not acceptable in Afghanistan.”
“The success is not related to the Islamic Emirate (Taliban), it is related to all Afghans. Afghanistan will be better after this,” said Katib Alikhail, a member of the Taliban.
According to many Kabul residents, the US and foreign forces have only done much harm to Afghanistan.
They say that Western countries divided Afghans and pitted them against each other.
“They (Western countries) did nothing for Afghanistan, but drove Afghans to kill each other,” said Shafiqullah, a Kabul resident.
Many Afghans say that the US came to Afghanistan to pursue personal interests and left behind a country in crisis.
“The US had a clear goal to divide people and youths. I saw 60 people killed in one night, all because of the US,” said Esmatullah, a resident of Kabul.
This comes after the last military aircraft left Afghanistan on Monday night – ending a 20 year presence in the country.
Wikipedia edits ‘War in Afghanistan’ page, brands it a ‘Taliban Victory’
Wikipedia on Tuesday updated its page ‘War in Afghanistan’ and listed the result of the 20-year conflict as a “Taliban victory”.
A blog post titled “The Taliban’s victory proves the West has failed to learn the lessons of the past” which was written by Effie G. H. Pedaliu at the London School of Economics, has been cited as a primary source in the edit.
Articles from the New York Times, Fox News, Politico, BBC News, The Washington Post, Radio France Internationale and Deutsche Welle referencing the Taliban victory have also been included in the web resource’s footnotes, News Week reported.
It’s a description that is unlikely to sit well with many Americans, particularly given Wikipedia’s status as the world’s largest and most popular reference website.
According to figures published by Wikipedia, as of November 2020, the website was attracting around 1.7 billion unique users every month.
First established on January 15, 2001, Wikipedia was set up with the express aim of creating “a world in which everyone can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.”
The website is written and managed by a pool of anonymous volunteers working collaboratively.
The page was edited just hours after the last US military flight left Afghanistan, ending a 20-year presence by US and NATO troops in the country.
Taliban now face a test, says Khalilzad after US withdrawal
Following the United States’ full withdrawal from Afghanistan overnight Monday, the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that the Taliban now face a test in terms of leading the country to a safe and prosperous future.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said that now is the chance to bring their war to an end.
“This is the chance to bring their war to an end as well. The Taliban now face a test. Can they lead their country to a safe and prosperous future where all their citizens, men and women, have the chance to reach their potential?” Khalilzad tweeted.
“Can Afghanistan present the beauty and power of its diverse cultures, histories, and traditions to the world?” Khalilzad said.
The United States on Monday completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan after a huge but chaotic airlift that left behind thousands of Afghans and hundreds of Americans, Reuters reported earlier.
Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, stepped aboard a C-17 transport plane on Monday night, making him the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Celebratory gunfire echoed across Kabul as Taliban fighters took control of the airport before dawn on Tuesday following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops, ending 20 years of US military presence in the country.
