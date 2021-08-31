Taliban pledge to work with international community

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2021)

Marking the final withdrawal of all foreign forces, the Taliban on Tuesday pledged to work with foreign countries to ensure good relations.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they want to have a relationship, based on international law and mutual respect, with the rest of the world, especially the United States.

“The Islamic Emirate wants to have a diplomatic relation with the US and to have a good relationship with all the world; strong diplomatic relations with the whole world, and to improve our relations in the future, and that they [foreign countries] do not consider us a threat,” Mujahid said.

The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning – marking an end to 20 years of military presence in the country.

Also marking the day, US President Joe Biden said that US troops had over the past 17 days executed “the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States.”

“Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Taliban stated that an Islamic system will be formed soon.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, Deputy Commissioner of Culture for the Taliban, stated: “Afghanistan is now liberated and the cabinet and the government will be formed soon so that the system begins working and to address the issues remaining and so the people return to their normal life.”