Latest News
Taliban, Pakistani militias intensify clashes in Paktia’s Dand Wa Patan district
Pakistani militias siding with the Taliban fighters are engaged in clashes with security forces in Paktia province, inflicting heavy casualties on the Afghan forces, a local official claimed.
Eid Mohammad Ahmadzai, district governor for Paktia’s Dand Wa Patan – one of the districts located along with the so-called Durand Line – says that Pakistani militias, along with the Taliban militants and Pakistani militia carry out coordinated attacks of Afghan forces in the district
Ahmadzai claimed that recently many Quetta council members have entered the district, resulting in augmented insecurity.
Concerning about the security situation, residents of Dand Wa Patan ask the government to back-up and equip security forces in the district.
Dand Wa Patan district is 29 kilometers from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Parachinar district, most of which have no security forces, and the Taliban and other groups can easily enter Afghanistan. Locals want security checkpoints in the area.
Latest News
Huge blast rocks Samangan, casualties feared
A huge blast happened on Monday morning in Aybak city, capital of Samangan province, a local official confirmed.
The explosion occurred close to the Municipality building and the NDS office in the city.
Sediq Azizi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that probably a car bomb went off in the area but the detail yet to be determined.
So far, 43 wounded individuals – including three children and a woman – have been transferred to the hospitals from the attack scene, Azizi said.
He added that a number of assailants were engaged in fighting with the Afghan forces at the attack scene.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
(This is breaking news and will be updated)
Latest News
I will get married once Afghanistan win cricket World Cup: Rashid Khan
The Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan Arman, 21, said that he will get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket world cup.
The vice-captain of the Afghan national cricket team recently in an interview with Azadi Radio revealed his marriage plans.
He told Azadi radio: “I will get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the Cricket World Cup.”
This comes as Rashid Khan is the number one bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings with 749 points.
Rashid Khan, who made his international debut in 2015, has been one of the best performers from Afghanistan.
Rashid Khan was born in Nangarhar province in 1998 in a family where he had ten siblings. His family fled to Pakistan due to war in Afghanistan and later returned to the country after a few years and resumed their normal life.
In January 2018, Rashid was named as the associate cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Latest News
Afghan judiciary yet to assess dozens of large-scale corruption cases: Watchdog
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan says many alleged corruption cases of former ministers, ambassadors, members of the Parliament, and some other government officials yet to be prosecuted.
The Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center was established four years ago; its mission is to deal with large cases of corruption. Now, however, the performance of this institution is criticized.
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan says the Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center did not open and prosecute large-scale corruption cases involving ministers, mayors, ambassadors, and members of the National Assembly. According to the agency, dozens of cases have remained intact and pressures have led to them not being investigated.
“There are low-level and high-level cases of ambassadors, ministers, deputies, mayors, and generals, whose cases have been reported to the judiciary, including the Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center and no legal action has been taken against them,” said Nasir Timori, an analyst at Integrity Watch of Afghanistan.
On the other hand, it is criticized that from time to time events related to public corruption occur, especially in revenue-generating institutions and the process of revenue collection; But the perpetrators of corruption in these structures are not punished, and even the payment of money has caused the defendants in large cases not to go through the judicial process or to be imprisoned.
Mohammad Ali Akhlaqi, a member of the House of Representatives, said: “This center should have fought against major corruption, but like other institutions, it has not made much progress.”
Ghulam Farooq Majrouh, a member of the House of Representatives, said: “This institution did not do what people expected, there are still influential people and have limited the authorities of the center.”
It has been a long time since the court of the Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center has been held. The Supreme Court has not commented on this, But the Attorney General says all corruption cases have been handled by the prosecutor’s office.
Jamshid Rasouli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said: “The cases that have been brought to this institution on charges of corruption have been carefully handled and hundreds of people have been punished.”
Earlier, allegations of widespread corruption were reported in Afghan customs, particularly at Islam Qala Customs in Herat, but so far the government has not commented on the outcome of the investigation into allegations of corruption and the prosecution of its perpetrators.
Huge blast rocks Samangan, casualties feared
Taliban, Pakistani militias intensify clashes in Paktia’s Dand Wa Patan district
I will get married once Afghanistan win cricket World Cup: Rashid Khan
Afghan judiciary yet to assess dozens of large-scale corruption cases: Watchdog
Zerbena: the $ 200m funding by World bank with no refunding
ATN News Live Streaming
Afghanistan to resume international flights
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
Plasma Therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
Zerbena: the $ 200m funding by World bank with no refunding
Morning News Show: concerns on Sare Pul’s security situation
Tahawol: criticism on the continuation of acting ministers’ work
Sola: New problems about Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show: Pleadings to reduce electricity bill payments in Balkh
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
- Latest News5 days ago
Dubai reopens to tourism and expects ‘aggressive’ bounce back
- Latest News5 days ago
Scientists find dinosaur ancestors ‘may have been tiny’
- Business4 days ago
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Russia accused of being in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Intra-Afghan Talks
- Latest News5 days ago
WFP receives $49m from USAID to help feed vulnerable Afghans
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Ghani invites Taliban to republican system