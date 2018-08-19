Taliban Overruns Faryab District

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2018 11:28 am)

Taliban militants have captured Belcheragh district of Faryab province, a local official said Sunday.

Provincial Council Chief Tahir Rahmani said that the district fell to Taliban after one week of intense fighting between Afghan forces and the insurgents.

According to Mr. Rahmani, about 40 Afghan security forces have been taken captive by the insurgents as well.

He criticized the central government as being careless, saying that the Taliban controls three districts of the province and nine other districts are being threatened.

Faryab provincial officials have not made a comment about the report yet.