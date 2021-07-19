Latest News
Taliban offensive ‘contradicts’ group’s claim to support peace process
A group of 15 diplomatic missions, the EU, and the office of NATO’s civilian representative have condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan and called for an urgent end to the Taliban’s ongoing military offensive.
The group of 15 countries, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, and US said in a statement the ongoing violence thwarts efforts to arrive at a negotiated solution to the conflict and harms and displaces the civilian population.
“We condemn the continued targeted killings taking place throughout Afghanistan, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and threats, declarations, and other actions against the gains Afghans have made over the last twenty years,” the statement read.
The Taliban’s offensive is in direct contradiction to their claim to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict and to the Doha peace process, the missions stated.
“The indiscriminate detaining and killing of civilians and assaults of prisons demonstrates an extremely concerning disregard for the rule of law,” the statement read.
“In districts occupied by the Taliban, inhabitants and observers also credibly report attempts to repress the human rights of women and girls and to shut down private and public media organizations in an attempt to conceal their human rights abuses and diminish freedom of expression.
“On behalf of our respective mission, we vehemently condemn these and any other actions that violate the human rights of Afghan citizens,” the statement read.
“We want to underscore that progress made over the past years can only be sustained if all parties work together,” read the statement.
In conclusion, the group said: “We join the UNAMA in calling on the Taliban and all parties to immediately end the violence, agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, and engage fully in a peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way to an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists.”
“This Eid ul-Adha, the Taliban should lay down their weapons for good and show the world their commitment to the peace process.”
Latest News
Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad
Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan’s capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday, a new blow to relations at a sensitive time for the Afghan peace process.
The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was seized on Friday and held for several hours by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks and Pakistan authorities have said they are investigating.
“The Afghan government recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats to Kabul until the complete elimination of the security threats, including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry in a statement called the decision “regrettable” and said it hoped the Afghan government would reconsider.
“The Foreign Secretary met the Ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the Government in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation,” it said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned the matter top priority and said he wants the culprits caught within 48 hours, the Interior Minister said on Saturday.
Pakistan is considered a key player in the peace process in Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents have taken over territory in the weeks since U.S. President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops by Sept 11.
The neighbouring countries have long had frosty ties. Kabul accuses Pakistan of allowing safe havens for the Taliban, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing militants to use their territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
Pakistan has been acknowledged for helping bring the Taliban to the negotiating table for peace talks that began in Qatar last year, but negotiations have failed to make substantive progress and the Taliban has ramped up offensives.
Latest News
Govt and Taliban discuss next step in Doha peace talks
The Afghan government and the Taliban negotiating teams have discussed the establishment of three separate working teams to pursue peace talks, sources said Sunday.
The seven-member delegations from both sides have held four rounds of talks behind closed doors since Friday.
Sources familiar with the process in Doha, in Qatar, where talks are underway, told Ariana News that the teams would negotiate three key topics including the future Constitution, trust-building, and a political roadmap.
According to the sources, the release of Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails and the removal of the group’s leaders’ names from the UN blacklist is considered as part of trust-building and will be discussed.
The establishment of a transitional government will be negotiated as part of the political roadmap.
The Afghan peace team, however, is seeking an immediate ceasefire.
The government, meanwhile, believes that the Taliban are attempting to gain power through a military takeover and that the group has no intention of addressing issues via a political settlement.
Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban peace team, rejected the government’s claims stating: “This is the perception of the other side [government], this is not our policy; our policy is to reach a negotiated solution. Because, thereafter, we can maintain a lasting peace in Afghanistan, which is the ultimate goal of all of us.”
The two sides will also discuss a future political system in Afghanistan. So far, the Taliban have not commented on whether they accept the people’s will to elect their leaders, but the group has been clear that they want to establish an Islamic government such as their Islamic Emirate.
Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi the State Minister for Peace stated: “We must not forget that Afghanistan has practiced democracy in the last two decades. People’s will, whether man or woman, is a priority value and that is important for us in this round of negotiations.”
Latest News
ANDSF recaptures two fallen districts in past 24 hours
The Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have recaptured two districts in the last 24 hours, officials said Sunday.
Ajmal Omar Shinwari, a spokesman for the ANSDF, said that the Surkh Parsa district in northern Parwan and the Malistan district in central Ghazni province were retaken, bringing the total recaptured districts to 24.
Shinwari stated that the Afghan forces have planned to recapture the fallen districts and that the ANSDF has from being in a defensive mode into an offensive mode.
“We have recaptured as many as 24 districts and their centers during the last month,” he added.
Shinwari noted that the Malistan district was regained following heavy clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan forces and the Surkh Parsa was retaken without any skirmishes.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces repulsed Taliban attacks over the Sabz village in Pashtun Kut district of Faryab province.
The Afghan military said at least 12 militants were killed and 22 others wounded in the skirmish.
Two members of the Afghan security forces were also killed in the clashes, the military confirmed.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard.
