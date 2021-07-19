Taliban offensive ‘contradicts’ group’s claim to support peace process

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2021)

A group of 15 diplomatic missions, the EU, and the office of NATO’s civilian representative have condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan and called for an urgent end to the Taliban’s ongoing military offensive.

The group of 15 countries, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, and US said in a statement the ongoing violence thwarts efforts to arrive at a negotiated solution to the conflict and harms and displaces the civilian population.

“We condemn the continued targeted killings taking place throughout Afghanistan, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and threats, declarations, and other actions against the gains Afghans have made over the last twenty years,” the statement read.

The Taliban’s offensive is in direct contradiction to their claim to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict and to the Doha peace process, the missions stated.

“The indiscriminate detaining and killing of civilians and assaults of prisons demonstrates an extremely concerning disregard for the rule of law,” the statement read.

“In districts occupied by the Taliban, inhabitants and observers also credibly report attempts to repress the human rights of women and girls and to shut down private and public media organizations in an attempt to conceal their human rights abuses and diminish freedom of expression.

“On behalf of our respective mission, we vehemently condemn these and any other actions that violate the human rights of Afghan citizens,” the statement read.

“We want to underscore that progress made over the past years can only be sustained if all parties work together,” read the statement.

In conclusion, the group said: “We join the UNAMA in calling on the Taliban and all parties to immediately end the violence, agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, and engage fully in a peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way to an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists.”

“This Eid ul-Adha, the Taliban should lay down their weapons for good and show the world their commitment to the peace process.”