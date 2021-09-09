Latest News
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
The Taliban has objected to the recent statement issued by the United States on the blacklisted status of certain members of the Islamic Emirate’s interim government.
According to a statement issued by Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, Washington’s position on continued sanctions is in violation of the Doha Agreement signed between the two parties in February last year.
“The Islamic Emirate considers this position a clear violation of the Doha Agreement which is neither in the interest of the United States nor Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The Taliban also objected to recent comments made about Haqqani network’s Sirajudin Haqqani, who has been appointed as the Islamic Emirate’s acting interior minister.
Haqqani is blacklisted by the US and has a $10 million bounty on his head.
“The family of honorable Haqqani Sahib is part of Islamic Emirate and does not have a separate name or organizational setup.
“Similarly, in Doha Agreement all officials of the Islamic Emirate without any exception were part of interaction with the US and should have been removed from the UN and US blacklists, a demand which still remains valid,” the statement read.
“That America and other countries are making such provocative statements and trying to meddle [in] the internal affairs of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate condemns it in the strongest terms.
“Such remarks by US officials are a repetition of past failed experiments and such positions detrimental for America.
“We urge that these incorrect policies be immediately reversed through diplomatic interactions.”
Latest News
Humanitarian relief arrives in Kabul from Pakistan
Pakistan has sent its first cargo of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which included wheat flour, cooking oil and medicines.
The first tranche, of 30 tons, arrived at Kabul airport on Thursday and was handed over to Haji Omer Sahib, a senior official from the Ministry of Public Health, by Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan.
Speaking at the handover, Ahmad Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and pledged to assist the country in averting a humanitarian crisis.
According to Pakistan officials, plane-loads and truck-loads of aid will come into Afghanistan in the coming days and will be delivered to not only Kabul but also to Kandahar, Khost, and Herat provinces.
Latest News
Humanitarian aid needed from neighboring countries: Taliban
Afghanistan needs humanitarian assistance from neighboring and regional countries so as to promote the reconstruction of the country as soon as possible, said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Wednesday.
Shaheen said in an interview with China Media Group that the new government in Afghanistan faces three main challenges.
The first is the livelihood issues of the Afghan people, as there are between 30 to 50 million people in the country crying for food and other help, the spokesman noted.
“They are in dire need of food and assistance, and soon, the people of Afghanistan, they are living under the poverty line, so this is a challenge and a priority for us, and we need humanitarian assistance from other countries, from neighboring countries, and other world countries to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
“We do not want this assistance for ourselves. We want this for our people, because our people, they have suffered a lot because of the past 20 years and this is a critical time,” he said.
Shaheen, who is the spokesman for the Taliban’ office in Qatar, also called on neighboring countries to help the Afghan people rebuild Afghanistan.
“Second is our priority to build peace in the country, and third and the most important our priority is to reconstruct Afghanistan, and that is not possible to be done properly without assistance from neighboring countries, including China and other countries to come to the help of the people of Afghanistan, to reconstruct Afghanistan, because our country is so much destroyed during the time of occupation,” he said.
Latest News
Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced all protests in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan are banned unless permission has been granted by the ministries of interior and justice.
The ministry released a statement Thursday saying no one is allowed to take to the streets to demonstrate without authorisation from the justice and interior ministries.
“Any consequences for those who protest without approval would be their own responsibility,” read the statement.
The announcement comes after Taliban gunmen fired into the air to disperse anti-Pakistan protesters in Kabul earlier this week.
Videos on social media showed people running as gunfire was heard. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
People were protesting against Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghanistan’s affairs.
The Taliban also reportedly broke up women’s rights protests in the city on Saturday by firing shots into the air and using tear gas and tasers.
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Humanitarian relief arrives in Kabul from Pakistan
Humanitarian aid needed from neighboring countries: Taliban
Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries
World wary of Taliban govt as Afghans urge action on rights, economy
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Sola: Formation of new government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Taliban banned Afghans from leaving the country
Sola: Taliban preparations for new government
Tahawool: Taliban’s final preparations for announcing new government
Zerbena: US Freezes Afghan Assets
Trending
-
World4 days ago
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening will head for Kosovo
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart
-
Latest News4 days ago
ISI chief in Kabul for talks with Taliban: sources
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise possible care-taker govt ‘soon’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Six neighboring countries hold talks on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bahrain and UAE provide much needed aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban say U.N. promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul