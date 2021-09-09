Connect with us

Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments

Published

14 mins ago

 on
The Taliban has objected to the recent statement issued by the United States on the blacklisted status of certain members of the Islamic Emirate’s interim government.

According to a statement issued by Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, Washington’s position on continued sanctions is in violation of the Doha Agreement signed between the two parties in February last year.

“The Islamic Emirate considers this position a clear violation of the Doha Agreement which is neither in the interest of the United States nor Afghanistan,” the statement read.

The Taliban also objected to recent comments made about Haqqani network’s Sirajudin Haqqani, who has been appointed as the Islamic Emirate’s acting interior minister.

Haqqani is blacklisted by the US and has a $10 million bounty on his head.

“The family of honorable Haqqani Sahib is part of Islamic Emirate and does not have a separate name or organizational setup.

“Similarly, in Doha Agreement all officials of the Islamic Emirate without any exception were part of interaction with the US and should have been removed from the UN and US blacklists, a demand which still remains valid,” the statement read.

“That America and other countries are making such provocative statements and trying to meddle [in] the internal affairs of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate condemns it in the strongest terms.

“Such remarks by US officials are a repetition of past failed experiments and such positions detrimental for America.

“We urge that these incorrect policies be immediately reversed through diplomatic interactions.”

Humanitarian relief arrives in Kabul from Pakistan

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

Pakistan has sent its first cargo of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which included wheat flour, cooking oil and medicines.

The first tranche, of 30 tons, arrived at Kabul airport on Thursday and was handed over to Haji Omer Sahib, a senior official from the Ministry of Public Health, by Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Speaking at the handover, Ahmad Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and pledged to assist the country in averting a humanitarian crisis.

According to Pakistan officials, plane-loads and truck-loads of aid will come into Afghanistan in the coming days and will be delivered to not only Kabul but also to Kandahar, Khost, and Herat provinces.

Humanitarian aid needed from neighboring countries: Taliban

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

Afghanistan needs humanitarian assistance from neighboring and regional countries so as to promote the reconstruction of the country as soon as possible, said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Wednesday.

Shaheen said in an interview with China Media Group that the new government in Afghanistan faces three main challenges.

The first is the livelihood issues of the Afghan people, as there are between 30 to 50 million people in the country crying for food and other help, the spokesman noted.

“They are in dire need of food and assistance, and soon, the people of Afghanistan, they are living under the poverty line, so this is a challenge and a priority for us, and we need humanitarian assistance from other countries, from neighboring countries, and other world countries to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“We do not want this assistance for ourselves. We want this for our people, because our people, they have suffered a lot because of the past 20 years and this is a critical time,” he said.

Shaheen, who is the spokesman for the Taliban’ office in Qatar, also called on neighboring countries to help the Afghan people rebuild Afghanistan.

“Second is our priority to build peace in the country, and third and the most important our priority is to reconstruct Afghanistan, and that is not possible to be done properly without assistance from neighboring countries, including China and other countries to come to the help of the people of Afghanistan, to reconstruct Afghanistan, because our country is so much destroyed during the time of occupation,” he said.

Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced all protests in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan are banned unless permission has been granted by the ministries of interior and justice.

The ministry released a statement Thursday saying no one is allowed to take to the streets to demonstrate without authorisation from the justice and interior ministries.

“Any consequences for those who protest without approval would be their own responsibility,” read the statement.

The announcement comes after Taliban gunmen fired into the air to disperse anti-Pakistan protesters in Kabul earlier this week.

Videos on social media showed people running as gunfire was heard. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People were protesting against Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghanistan’s affairs.

The Taliban also reportedly broke up women’s rights protests in the city on Saturday by firing shots into the air and using tear gas and tasers.

