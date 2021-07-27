Latest News
Taliban negotiating team member’s son killed in clashes in Afghanistan
Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, confirmed Tuesday that the son of Mohammad Nabi Omari, a member of the Taliban leadership and negotiating team, was killed in a battle with government forces.
In a tweet, Haqqani confirmed the killing of Omari. But he did not give any further details.
The Afghan government also confirmed that Abdul Haq Omari, who was the deputy chief of the Taliban military wing in Paktia province, was killed in a clash with Special Forces.
Meanwhile, Shaheen 209th Military Corps claims that a Pakistani army officer Javed was killed by NDS forces.
According to the Corps, he was a serving Pakistani army officer and was leading the Taliban in Logar, Paktia, and Paktika provinces and was killed on Tuesday morning in an operation by NDS 01 unit.
The Corps also said that a commander of tactical training and head of the Taliban Red Unit in Faryab province, along with seven of his fighters was killed.
“Qari Hayatullah, known as Osama, the head of the Taliban’s red unit and commander of the Taliban’s tactical and terrorist training for Faryab province, was killed Monday afternoon in a joint operation by defense and security forces in the village of Deh Azizan in the Sabz area of Pashtun Kot district,” read the statement.
During the operation nine other members of the group were wounded, the Corps added.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
Latest News
ANDSF to launch offensives in north to retake fallen districts
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are expected to start offensives in Balkh province and across the country to retake fallen districts and areas, said Bismillah Mohammadi, acting minister of defense on Tuesday during a trip to Balkh.
According to Mohammadi, if the Taliban think they can win militarily, they are wrong.
“Hopefully we will witness our offensives across Afghanistan and we will recapture areas one after another,” said Mohammadi.
He also praised ANDSF for their achievements in Balkh, Samangan and Herat provinces.
“It is our obligation to defend the country until our last breath. We assure people that yesterday Kaldar was recaptured and earlier one district in Herat was recaptured,” said Mohammadi.
The acting minister of defense said that people, especially youths, stand by the ANDSF to defend the country.
“When I assessed the situation in Mazar, I saw that most people who stand by ANDSF were youths. Not only in the north but in all Afghanistan, uprising forces were established to defend people,” added Mohammadi.
During his visit to Balkh, Mohammadi also met Afghan army soldiers.
Latest News
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
A well-known local comedian, Nazar Mohammad, who was known as Khasha Jawan, was gunned down on Tuesday, allegedly by the Taliban, in Kandahar, sparking widespread condemnation.
According to sources, Khasha Jawan was assaulted by the militants before being killed.
He was allegedly then dragged out of his house, with his hands tied behind his back and his body dumped in the Dand district of Kandahar.
A video doing its rounds on social media shows the militants assaulting Khasha Jawan before killing him.
Vice President Amrullah Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that Khasha Jawan was executed by the Taliban in a “kangaroo court.”
“Footage of the moments before the execution of Khasha Jawan Kandahari in a kangaroo court shows that the Taliban does not abide by Sharia; they have no court, no law, and no humanity,” Saleh said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture and Information stated that Khasha Jawan sent out strong messages through “art and allegory” to the people.
Waheed Omer, Director General at the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs of the Afghan government, stated: “Footage of Taliban killing a bound local comedian in Kandahar is a drop [in the ocean compared to] the massacre campaign that the Taliban has waged across Afghanistan.”
“Please don’t look the other way. Raise your voice on whatever stage that you have access to. These savages are after rooting our people out,” Omer tweeted.
The Taliban, however, stated that Nazar Mohammad was a member of the Afghan security forces.
Latest News
MoI claims Kandahari Journalists propagandize in favor of Taliban
The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday that security forces have arrested four journalists in southern Kandahar province.
The reporters of Kandahar’s local radio station, Nation Vice [Millat Ghag], were arrested after they visited the Taliban-captured Spin Boldak on Monday for covering news from the area.
Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesman for the MoI, says that the journalists were propagandizing in favor of the Taliban.
Stanekzai, however, stated that the Afghan government is committed to freedom of expression.
He noted that the Afghan constitution has also set limitations and that anyone who propagandizing “in favor of the enemy and terrorists and against the national interest of Afghanistan” is breaching the law.
According to Stanekzai, the case of the journalists is well documented and the security agencies will conduct further investigations under the law.
Meanwhile, the government claimed that the Taliban militants have started massacres and targeted killings after the takeover of the Spin Boldak district.
Reports indicated that the Taliban have allegedly killed relatives of former Kandahar Police Chief General Abdul Raziq, who was assassinated in 2018.
The Taliban, however, rejected the report and had invited the media outlets in Spin Boldak to document the facts regarding the massacre allegation.
Although the government had barred the journalists from visiting the Spin Boldak, three reporters from Nation Vice [Millat Ghag] radio, Bismillah Watandost, Qudratullah Sultani, and Mohibullah Obaidi, and a cameraman of Xinhua had visited the Taliban controlled area.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International has expressed its concerns over the detention of the reporters in Kandahar.
“We are concerned about the detention of four journalists in Kandahar by National Security Directorate since yesterday. These journalists were returning from Spin Boldak district after investigating civilian casualties. We call for their release,” Amnesty International said in a tweet.
In the meantime, the Afghanistan journalist safety committee (AJSC) has also called on the government to provide thorough information about the arrest, emphasizing that any media violation needs to be handled in accordance with the Afghan laws.
“No extra judiciary detention is acceptable,” AJSC said.
