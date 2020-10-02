Latest News
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller said that the level of violence in Afghanistan is too high, urging the Taliban “to lower their violence.”
Afghan Security officials and Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller and visited this week visited Balkh province to review the security situation of northern Afghanistan.
“This an important trip…we did talk about the violence. We are trying to understand, make sure we understand the violence, and really this is about the Afghan security forces protecting the Afghan people,” Miller noted.
He said, “We all acknowledge the violence is too high and the Taliban must lower their violence.”
Despite the international calls for a ceasefire, the Taliban have increased attacks against the Afghan forces across the country since the start of the intra-Afghan talks.
The talks, aimed to find a political settlement for ending the long-term war in the country, have been stalled as reports indicate that there are two disputed points between the teams.
According to the reports, there was a dispute over the religious jurisprudence and recognition of the US-Taliban agreement signed in February, which is what led to the current talks and on which the negotiations are based – an agreement that the Afghan government was not a party to.
This comes as this week, the European Parliament condemned the high levels of violence in Afghanistan over the past few weeks and called on all stakeholders to call an immediate ceasefire.
In a statement issued by the parliament, members said: “We welcome the launch of the direct peace negotiations between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. A comprehensive peace process is a precondition to ending four decades of death and destruction and to bringing stability, security, and peace to Afghanistan.
“We, therefore, condemn the eruption of violence during the last weeks and call upon all stakeholders in Afghanistan to put in place an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The responsible for the recent terrorist attacks and the continuous violence need to be held accountable,” their statement read.
Taliban failed to adhere to their commitment following prisoners’ release: Atmar
Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar says that the Taliban had agreed, but failed to adhere to their commitment, “to reduce violence following the completion of prisoners’ release.”
In a meeting with the Heads of Diplomatic Missions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday, Atmar highlighted current challenges and hurdles to peace talks’ progress, including the rising level of violence and delays on moving to the main agenda of peace negotiations, the statement noted.
Acting FM @MHaneefAtmar held a meeting with Ambassadors of #SCO countries on #AfghanPeaceTalks. They discussed the unacceptable level of violence, agreeing on a #DeconflictingMechanism, finalizing the rules and procedures immediately & initiating talks on the actual #PeaceAgenda. pic.twitter.com/YRvgntWD9m
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) October 2, 2020
Reflecting on the high level of violence, Atmar called for the formation of a “Deconflicting Mechanism” aimed to reduce and monitor violence.
According to the statement, he noted that such a mechanism had been agreed upon by the two parties.
In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Atmar met the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan, China, and Iran, Deputy Ambassador of the Russian Federation, and the Charge d’Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Kabul.
Minister Atmar briefed the SCO Ambassadors on the positive developments related to the peace process, including the start of direct negotiations, a national consensus on reconciliation, and international support to the Afghan peace Process evident at the statements of representatives of various countries at the opening ceremony of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha.
Minister Atmar also talked about the Government’s initiative to seek the crucial engagement of the Organization of Islamic Conference in Afghan peace talks, especially in providing expert Islamic advice to the negotiating parties.
The Acting Foreign Minister emphasized that “regional and international cooperation was vital to achieving an acceptable end-state that ensures the protection of our shared security interests.”
The Ambassadors and Diplomatic Representatives of SCO declared their countries full support for the peace talks between the Government and the Taliban, the statement underscored.
“They also praised the achievements of the Afghan people and Government over the past 19 years and reaffirmed their commitment to preserving them,” the statement concluded.
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Iran says that the Khaf-Herat railway border stations will be completed in less than three months.
Deputy for the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi said that the border stations are under construction at zero points of joint borderlines
“Khaf-Herat Railway border stations are under construction at zero points of common borderlines and will be complete in less than three months,” said Khademi quoted by Iranian Fars News.
Khademi stated that a part of the Khaf-Herat railway will be constructed by Iran while the remaining part will be built by Afghanistan.
“Khaf-Herat railroad is one of the largest projects we are working to put into operation,” added Khademi quoted by IRNA.
Khaf-Herat railway, 35km in length, would smoother trade between Afghanistan and Iran.
The railway line project is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor that started in 2007-2008. According to Iranian officials, the railway line will not only reduce transit costs of goods but will also help speed up the collection and delivery of goods by trucks that now have to line up at Dolgharoun border crossing, close to Afghanistan’s Herat city.
US President Trump and First lady test positive for COVID-19
US President Donald Trump Friday confirmed that he and his wife Melania Trump were tested positive for Covid-19.
Trump wrote on a Twitter post that he and the US First Lady will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.
“Tonight, Melania Trump and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trumps tweeted.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Meanwhile, Melania Trump wrote on Twitter that she and her husband were “feeling good.”
“As too many Americans have done this year, Donald Trump and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” Melania said.
“Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
At 74 years old and obese, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide, the CNN reported.
Trump’s physician Sean Conley said in a statement that, “the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” the statement read.
It comes as 7,278,384 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in the US and so far, 207,808 died of the virus while 2,860,650 others recovered.
