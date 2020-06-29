Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2020)

At least 23 civilians were killed and 15 others wounded after mortars hit a Bazar in Helmand province.

The incident happened in the Sangin district of the province on Monday morning.

The provincial media office said in a statement that the incident occurred after four mortars fired by the Taliban a Bazar in the district and then a car bomb went off in the area.

According to the statement, all the victims were civilians.

Earlier a security source on a condition of anonymity had told Ariana News that the mortars were fired by the Afghan army as they were targeting Taliban militants sheltered in the area.

The Helmand media office, however, denied Afghan forces’ involvement in the attack, saying “it was a rumor by the

enemy.”

In a separate incident, six civilians were killed and two more injured after their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the Washir district of Helmand on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that mine was planted by the Taliban.

The Taliban yet comment about the incidents.