Breaking News

Taliban Militants Suffer Heavy Casualties in Logar Operations

Ariana News Leave a comment 65 Views

(Last Updated On: July 8, 2019)

At least 48 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in eastern Logar province, a local official said on Monday.

In a statement released on Monday, Shahpoor Ahmadzai a spokesman for Logar police said that during the 24 hours Afghan Security and Defense Forces launched air and ground operations at several parts of the province.

The operations were conducted in the provincial capital, Puli Alam, and in Khoshi and Baraki Barak districts of the province, the statement said.

According to the statement, at least 10 Taliban fighters were also wounded during the raids.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Logar is among the volatile provinces in the eastern part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

NDS Arrests Members of Daesh in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2019)The special forces of the Afghan intelligence agency have arrested …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News