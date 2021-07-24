Latest News
Taliban militants ‘showing little regard for human life, human rights’: US govt
The US said on Friday that recent reports of violence and atrocities against Afghans indicate the Taliban is showing little regard for human life and human rights on the ground.
Addressing a press conference, the US State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said “while the Taliban have stated they will not harm former interpreters or others who worked for foreign forces, recent reports of violence and atrocities against interpreters and other Afghans indicate local Taliban forces are showing little regard for human life and human rights on the ground.”
She said the US vehemently condemns these targeted attacks, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and other attacks against the people of Afghanistan.
“The Taliban must go beyond issuing statements denying territorial offensives and targeted attacks. If this is truly not Taliban policy, their leadership should condemn these atrocities and violations of basic rights. They must proactively prevent their forces from carrying out these actions on the ground,” she said.
According to her, the US continues to call for an immediate end to ongoing violence, “which is largely driven by the Taliban”.
“We call on the Taliban to engage in serious negotiations to determine a political roadmap for Afghanistan’s future that leads to a just and durable settlement. A negotiated settlement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban is the only way to end 40 years of war, and bring Afghans the peace that they seek and deserve,” she said.
She also reiterated what the US and other countries have said in recent weeks that the world will not accept the imposition by force of a government in Afghanistan.
“Legitimacy and assistance for any Afghan government can only be possible if that government has a basic right – basic respect, excuse me, for human rights.
“We continue to do all we can to galvanize and support the diplomatic process toward peace. Together, with the international community, we urge all parties to reach a negotiated political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” she said.
Latest News
Time for both sides to stop fighting and make a deal, say foreign stakeholders
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and UNAMA both issued a communique on Saturday calling on both sides to the conflict to stop the fighting and start making progress at the peace talks tables.
The communique comes after a meeting on Thursday in Rome between the EU, NATO, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the US, where they discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the developments in peace negotiations after last week’s high-level talks in Doha.
The communique stated the group of countries and organizations are committed to a strong partnership with Afghanistan and will be closely monitoring ongoing developments during the new phase of transition as foreign troops withdraw.
They said they “are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence, the Taliban’s military offensive, and the number of reported serious human rights abuses and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing armed conflict across the country”.
“We call on all parties to reduce violence and protect civilians, respecting their obligations under international humanitarian law.
“We call on the Taliban to end their military offensive, and on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in the peace process.
“We reiterate the urgency of reaching a ceasefire to ensure the success of negotiations, and we acknowledge the sacrifices of the Afghan security forces,” the communique read.
The group also stated that they reaffirm there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that it will not support any government in Afghanistan imposed through military force.
In addition they said that five elements of a final political settlement are critical to continued support. These are: 1) inclusive governance; 2) the right to elect political leaders; 3) protections for human rights, including rights of women, youth and minorities; 4) commitments on counter-terrorism, including to ensure that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists; and 5) adherence to international law, including international humanitarian law.
“We emphasize that international support to any future government will depend, at least in part, on adherence to these five elements,” the communique read.
“We also reiterate that future assistance to Afghanistan is dependent on good governance and a commitment to the rule of law and human rights, including preservation of the gains made by women and girls over the past two decades, as well as the government taking meaningful steps to tackle corruption and to meeting commitments made at the November 2020 Geneva Conference.”
The group also welcomed the talks held in Doha last week between senior leaders of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban and stated: “We further welcome the declared commitment of the two sides to accelerate negotiations toward an inclusive political settlement and to meet again in the near future. We believe future meetings should focus on core issues that will be fundamental to reaching an inclusive political settlement.”
They stated however that they are aware that reaching a final political settlement, including on the Constitution, will likely take time but urged both sides to agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, to foundational principles for the future Afghan State, and on details of transitional governing arrangements.
The group also called on both parties to negotiate in good faith in order to reach a just and durable political settlement.
The group also commended Qatar for bringing the parties together and for its overall contribution to the peace process.
In addition, the group said they encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors to intensify their support to the Afghan people and to contribute to a lasting peace settlement and economic development in the interests of all.
“We also call upon all parties to ensure the safety of foreign embassies and other diplomatic missions, multilateral agencies, media representatives, airports and non-governmental organizations and their Afghan and international staff.”
We particularly appreciate Turkey’s readiness and commitment to assist with airport security as needed.
Latest News
Biden assures Ghani of US’ continued support
President Ashraf Ghani discussed the evolving and continuing relationship between the US and Afghanistan with his US counterpart President Joe Biden on Friday evening, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a series of tweets.
The US stressed continued diplomatic and economic support to ANDSF and government, ARG said.
“Both sides stressed the importance of Afghans coming together for peace and security and reiterated the enduring partnership, continued diplomatic and economic support for the Afghan government, security forces and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years,” added ARG.
Biden also reassured Ghani that support for the ANDSF will continue.
Ghani expressed his confidence that the ANDSF will protect and defend Afghanistan, ARG said.
Latest News
Afghan NSA warns of possible influx of Taliban recruits from Pakistan
Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said Friday that as many as 15,000 militants could enter Afghanistan from Pakistan to fight the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF).
Speaking in an interview with Sky News on Friday, Mohib stated that Pakistan has been a safe haven for the Taliban and that the group has been using Pakistani Madrasas, religious schools, to recruit fighters.
“The Taliban have had safe havens in Pakistan throughout this period they enjoyed their leaders living there at peace and in Pakistan; Their injured were treated in Pakistani hospitals, they had military and emotional support and financial support from elements within the Pakistani military establishment and it continues to be the case,” Mohib stated.
“Every year the Taliban were defeated in Afghanistan but they had an opportunity to recuperate to re-recruit people from Madrasas in Pakistan and bring them back the next year.”
“This year, we estimate that ten thousand fighters have come in from Pakistani madrasas to fight in Afghanistan this fighting season and their intelligence shows that they could be as many as 15 000 more new recruits coming towards Afghanistan.
Referring to the fall of districts to the Taliban, Mohib stated that it was difficult for the Afghan forces to supply remote outposts and districts.
“Indeed, the vacuum created by the withdrawal of foreign air power made it very difficult for us to supply some of those remote outposts and districts by air so it had a cascading effect but none of the territories the Taliban has taken is permanent the Afghan people themselves are rising against the Taliban in their own villages and districts,” he said,
“So much of this progress that the Taliban are celebrating is very temporary,” Mohib noted.
Meanwhile, the negotiation teams of the Afghan government and the Taliban last week agreed to continue the stalled talks in Doha, Qatar.
Mohib, however, reiterated that the Taliban has no intention of bringing peace to Afghanistan.
“We haven’t yet seen the Taliban negotiate in earnest; they’re sticking to a very rigid point and want to use the negotiating as a point to further their military agenda and lobby for their military purposes. So far there hasn’t been any movement from the Taliban that could be classified as genuine efforts for peace,” Mohib said.
Mohib added that the Taliban, so far, has not broken ties with the “terrorist groups”, a claim that has been constantly rejected by the group.
“It would be impossible for them to separate themselves from these groups…while their management may be different their management structures they all rely on those very basic fundamental, fundamentalistic ideologies that give them the base of operations and they cooperate very closely as an example the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) is an affiliate of the Taliban but it has pledged allegiance to Daesh yet they collaborate very closely so it’s a collaboration of these three groups in destabilizing Afghanistan and creating a ground for uh terrorism to flourish.”
“We cannot really separate them and put them in separate categories and for the Taliban to say that they have severed ties with any group has been proven wrong by the Afghan government several times by arresting Al-Qaeda members and operating against Al-Qaeda elements in Taliban controlled areas,” Mohib said.
U.S. launches air strikes to help embattled Afghan forces
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: US and Moscow calls for peace process to be accelerated
Morning News Show: Landing of rockets during Eid prayers in Arg discussed
Morning News Show: Peace talks between Taliban and Govt negotiators in Doha discussed
Zerbena: Ministry of Public Work has been accused of having owed to private companies
