Taliban Militants Shot Dead Three Civilians in Herat

At least three people were killed in an attack by the Taliban fighters in western Herat province, local officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ghorian district of the province on Wednesday at around 12 pm, local residents said.

According to them, two assailants riding a motorbike fled the area after opened fired on the civilians.

A security source confirmed the incident, adding that all the victims were local residents of the district.

The sources said the motives behind the attack is not clear yet.

The Taliban militant group yet to make about the incident.