Taliban Militants Looted 100 Sheep of Villagers in Sar-e Pol

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2019)

Taliban militants have looted a flock of sheep in northern Sar-e Pol province of Afghanistan, a local official claimed on Sunday.

Ghulam Sakhi Veera, the governor of Gosfandi district in Sar-e Pol province told Ariana News that Taliban militants launched a widespread attack on Gosfandi district last night but faced with resistance from the Afghan security forces and were forced to retreat after hours of clashes.

He added that Taliban militants looted around 100 sheep of the villagers after facing defeat by government forces.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Sar-e Pol is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are operating in a number of its districts.

In the latest incident, Taliban militants took control of two villages in Sancharak district of the province.