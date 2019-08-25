Taliban Militants Killed Samangan Provincial Council Member: Sources

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2019)

Sayeed Halim Agha, a member of Samangan Provincial Council was killed after being abducted by the Taliban militants in Baghlan province, security sources said on Sunday.

Security sources on the condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the insurgents had left Agha’s dead body on Baghlan-Samangan highway.

The Taliban militants had kidnapped Halim Agha along with four others at Chashm-e-Sher area of Baghlan on Saturday morning.

The sources said that there is no report regarding the four other hostages.

Meanwhile, local sources told Ariana News that Agha’s relatives have transferred his body to Samangan province.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.