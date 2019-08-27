Taliban Militants Kill Hostages in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2019)

The Taliban militants have killed the three hostages, who were abducted along with Sayeed Abdul Halim Sadat, a member of Samangan Provincial Council on Saturday in Baghlan, the provincial police said.

Ahmad Jawid Besharat, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that The victims were identified as Abdul Hakim, Nasrullah, and Abdul Qadir, who were local residents of Samangan province.

The militants opened fire on the hostages after the group had killed Abdul Halim Sadat in Dand-e-Ghori of the province, Besharat added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Baghlan is among the volatile provinces in the northern part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.