Taliban Militants Abduct Four Passengers in Herat Province

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2018 1:39 pm)

The Taliban militants abducted four passengers of a commuter bus which had reportedly left Ghor province for Herat city, according to the local authorities.

Spokesperson of Herat governor, Jilani Farhad said that the incident took place in Dareh Takht area of Chesht-e-Sharif district.

He further added that the local elders and Afghan security forces had already started their efforts to release the abductees.

The incident comes after the Taliban militants attacked a bus vehicle on the same high way and shot dead four passengers of the commuter bus.

On the other hand, the local official reported that five Taliban militants were killed and one other wounded in the battle with Afghan security forces in Herat province.

According to him, the battle erupted after Taliban rebels attacked a village in Kushk-e-Rubatsangi district. He also confirmed that one Afghan Local Police force was killed and one other wounded in the battles.