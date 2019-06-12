Taliban Main Obstacle to Peace Process: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2019)

Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of the country, said on Wednesday that the recent efforts for holding the upcoming elections will not stop the ongoing dialogues for the peace process.

Abdullah is hopeful about the peace process and says that the Afghan people and government are committed to supporting the peace process for Afghanistan.

According to Abdullah, the Taliban are the barrier to the peace process.

“The Taliban’s insistence on continuing the war is the main reason in terms of war continuance in the country. The Taliban group toke up an unreasonable position when the opportunity existed for the intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban and the government,” said Abdullah.

“When the list of delegates was prepared by the government for negotiations with the Taliban they gave themselves the right to decide on whom should be included or excluded as the delegates,” added Abdullah.

Abdullah further stressed on holding fair and transparent elections in the country.

“We ask all the people of Afghanistan who are eligible of voting to support the upcoming elections by registering themselves now,” said Abdullah.

The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) launched the voters’ registration process at the beginning of the current week and will be opened for 20 days.