Latest News
Taliban looted, torched Afghan homes after evicting residents: Watchdog
Taliban fighters in northern Afghanistan last month evicted families and looted and torched their homes in apparent retaliation for cooperating with the Kabul government, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported the “retaliatory attacks” were committed by insurgents participating in a Taliban offensive that has overrun scores of districts around Afghanistan, including an estimated 150 districts in Kunduz and other northern provinces, the group said.
“The Taliban leadership has the power to stop these abuses by their forces, but haven’t shown that they are willing to do so,” Patricia Grossman, the organization’s associate Asia director said in a statement.
A Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last month, the Taliban published on Twitter an order to “military officials” to safeguard public property and “behave well with the general public.”
The Taliban launched their offensive, with a focus on the north, as U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew after two decades of war. U.S. troops abandoned their main base, Bagram Airfield, earlier this week.
Human Rights Watch said it conducted telephone interviews early this month with displaced residents of Bagh-e Sherkat, a town in Kunduz province from which some 600 families fled, some to Taloquan and others to Faizabad.
Displaced residents were quoted as saying that from June 21 to 25, Taliban fighters gave them two hours to leave their homes and threatened those who the insurgents accused of providing support to the Afghan government, Reuters reported.
Taliban fighters then looted and burned abandoned homes, and shot dead two civilians, displaced residents said.
“We helped the government and they left us to the Taliban,” an unidentified 24-year-old woman was quoted as saying. “The Taliban have burned our houses. We are so scared. Both sides force us to help them. We are poor people, we don’t have any choice.”
Latest News
Taliban’s second attack on Badghis capital pushed back
Badghis provincial capital, Qala-e-Naw, was the scene of heavy clashes Thursday between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban, local sources told Ariana News.
Provincial officials meanwhile said that security forces were able to push back the Taliban and keep them from entering the city.
This comes after Taliban on Wednesday launched their offensive on Qala-e-Naw city and broke through the prison gate, freeing prisoners.
On Thursday, residents said all shops were closed in the city due to the clashes, but after pushing back the Taliban, ANDSF officials said the situation had returned to normal.
The ANDSF added that Taliban suffered heavy casualties during the clashes.
Meanwhile a source told Ariana News that the Taliban have seized four districts in two provinces in the country in the past 24 hours.
According to the source, Kohsan, Shindand, and Pashtun Zarghun districts in Herat along with Shahr-e-Safa in Zabul province fell to the Taliban.
The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that clashes in 17 provinces of the country are ongoing between ANDSF and Taliban.
Featured
UK PM confirms most British troops have left Afghanistan
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Thursday that most British troops have left Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the UK and other Western countries sent troops into the country to engage in what they described as a “war on terror.”
Addressing Parliament, Johnson said the threat posed by al-Qaeda to but he declined to answer questions on whether the hasty military exodus by the country and its NATO allies risks undoing the work of nearly two decades, the Associated Press reported.
Johnson also declined to give details about the troop withdrawal, citing security reasons. But he said that “all British troops assigned to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan are now returning home,” adding that “most of our personnel have already left.”
“We must be realistic about our ability alone to influence the course of events. It will take combined efforts of many nations, including Afghanistan’s neighbors, to help the Afghan people to build their future,” Johnson said.
“But the threat that brought us to Afghanistan in the first place has been greatly diminished by the valor and by the sacrifice of the armed forces of Britain and many other countries.”
He stressed that Britain remains committed to helping achieve a peace settlement in Afghanistan through diplomacy, AP reported.
“We are not walking away. We are keeping our embassy in Kabul, and we will continue to work with our friends and allies, particularly our friends in Pakistan, to work towards a settlement,” Johnson said.
The US military announced Tuesday that 90% of American troops and equipment had already left the country, with the drawdown set to finish by late August.
Last week, US officials vacated the country’s biggest airfield, Bagram Air Base and most European troops have also quietly pulled out in recent weeks.
Latest News
China evacuates over 200 citizens from Afghanistan
China has evacuated more than 200 citizens from Afghanistan amid escalating tension in the country, Anadolu Agency reported.
A Xiamen Airlines flight flew 210 Chinese nationals from Kabul, to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Hubei province.
Of the 210 passengers, at least 52 tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in China, Chinese daily Global Times reported on Thursday.
“The flight was arranged to designated areas at the airport. Thorough disinfections were conducted,” an airport staff member said.
Authorities also disinfected the aircraft twice in Wuhan and Xiamen, the capital of Fujian province, to avoid spread of the infection.
Since US President Joe Biden announced the full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in April, the Taliban has increased attacks across the country and seized dozens of districts.
