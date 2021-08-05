Latest News
Taliban looking to seize control of at least one province: Dostum
Former first vice president, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum said on Thursday that Taliban have accelerated their efforts to seize control of at least one province in the country.
According to Dostum, Herat, Takhar, Jawzjan, Kandahar, and Helmand are the provinces of choice that the Taliban is hoping to have control over.
However, security forces and uprising forces have repelled attacks on these provinces, he said adding however, that the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.
“Enemy is attempting to seize [total control] of one of the five provinces, Jawzjan, Herat, Helmand, Takhar, or Kandahar,” said Dostum.
He said he has held consultations with politicians in Kabul and will soon launch an operation against the Taliban in northern Afghanistan.
“The current situation calls for a meeting and measures need to be taken. It is not a small plot, but needs a plan [that’s agreed to] with other politicians,” said Dostum.
Dostum welcomed the establishment and actions around the uprising forces who are supporting the security forces against the Taliban, and said these civilian fighters are voluntarily making huge sacrifices in the north of Afghanistan.
“The uprising forces resisted[attacks]; I have said many times that it is not the time to seek privileges. We should trust each other,” said Dostum.
Dostum is a controversial figure in Afghanistan but is seen by many as a capable and fierce military leader who regularly leads troops into battle.
Aged 67, Dostum is from Jawzjan province and is regarded in some circles to be both one of the most powerful and most notorious warlords in the country.
Latest News
Blinken discusses situation with Abdullah, reiterates US’s support
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State spoke on the phone Thursday with Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), and reiterated Washington’s commitment to seek a just and durable political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan.
“They discussed ways to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners,” the US State Department said in a statement.
“Both leaders deplored continuing Taliban attacks, loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population, and underscored the widespread international condemnation of these attacks,” read the statement.
State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said later that Blinken and Abdullah pledged to remain in close contact going forward.
Latest News
Ghani meets with Iran’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
President Ashraf Ghani met with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President-elect of Iran, in Tehran early Thursday, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.
The meeting was also attended by Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and a number of other high-ranking Afghan government officials.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the expansion of cooperation and relations between the two countries.
The President-elect of Iran stressed the continued support for the Government of Afghanistan and the efforts for a regional consensus for peace.
He also expressed his support for the people of Afghanistan to preserve the republic and its past achievements.
“We support a system in which the rights of all Afghan citizens, including minorities, are protected, and our neighbors, especially Afghanistan, have a high position in our foreign policy,” Raisi said.
In turn, Ghani thanked Iran for its assistance and cooperation in various fields and stressed the need for joint economic cooperation and the expansion of relations between the two countries.
Latest News
Security forces thwart multiple Taliban attacks on Herat city
Herat officials said Thursday morning that the security forces in the province notched up a major achievement by repelling the Taliban overnight after the militants launched seven attacks across four areas of the city during the night.
This comes after battles in the city of Herat entered their 9th day on Thursday.
Herat Governor Abdul Sabur Qani said the Taliban launched group attacks in seven parts of PD2, PD3, PD10 and PD11 in Herat city overnight, but were beaten back by security forces, who were supported by public uprising forces.
He added that three security personnel, including Wahid Ahmad Kohistani, the commander of Herat’s PD10 police district, were killed in the Taliban attacks.
Sources meanwhile said that a public uprising commander was also killed in the battle.
No civilian casualties have been reported so far.
Qani meanwhile said that security forces were backed up by the air force which carried out airstrikes against Taliban militants as they tried to enter the city.
He said more than 100 Taliban militants were killed and dozens more were wounded in the airstrikes.
The Taliban meanwhile confirmed they had killed PD10’s police chief, Wahid Ahmad Kohistani.
HELMAND
In the latest developments in Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand, security forces have launched a major operation to drive out the Taliban from the city.
Launched on Wednesday night, troops chanted Allahu Akbar (God is Great) as they went to battle.
According to the army’s 215 Maiwand Corps, operations will continue until “the last terrorist in the city has been suppressed”.
LAGHMAN
A spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said Afghan forces reclaimed Badakh district of Laghman province from the Taliban on Thursday morning.
Soldiers from the Afghan Special Forces have posted pictures of themselves on social media standing in the district center waving the Afghan national flag.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Blinken discusses situation with Abdullah, reiterates US’s support
Taliban looking to seize control of at least one province: Dostum
Ghani meets with Iran’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
Hardline cleric Raisi to be sworn in as Iran’s president
Morning News Show Part 2: Clashes between Taliban and ANDSF discussed
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
Morning News Show Part 2: Clashes between Taliban and ANDSF discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: President Ghani’s warning to Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Drop in trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Response: Exclusive interview with David Martinon, French Ambassador to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Three-day exhibition of handicrafts and domestic products held in Kabul
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
-
Latest News3 days ago
US and UK accuse Taliban of possible war crimes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kandahar Airport cancels flights after rocket attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. to begin new Afghan refugee program
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban have become more cruel and have no wish for peace: Ghani
-
Latest News4 days ago
NDS claims journalists arrested in Kandahar for ‘collaborating’ with Taliban
-
Business4 days ago
Cash-strapped government puts new projects on hold
-
World3 days ago
Death toll in Turkey wildfires rises to eight, coastal resorts affected