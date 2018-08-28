Taliban ‘Likely’ to Launch Attack on Paktia’s Gardiz City

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2018 7:15 pm)

The Taliban may launch an attack on Gardiz City of eastern Paktia province, local officials warned Tuesday, following the armed group’s major attack on Ghazni City earlier this month.

Addressing a press conference, Taj Mohammad Mangal, a member of Paktia provincial council said that the Taliban fighters who have been defeated in Ghazni province, are likely to launch a similar attack on Gardiz City.

He said the Taliban fighters being guided by foreigners, are already operating in some parts of the city.

“Districts including Samkanai, Zurmat, Zazai, and Ahmad Khail are already under security threats,” said Mohammad Rahman Qadari, the other member of Paktia provincial council.

“There is no district in the province that the government authorities could able to cross more than 2 to 3 kilometers inside,” he said.

Confirming the issue, Provincial Police Chief, Raz Mohammad Mandozai said they are ready to defend the attacks.