Taliban Likely to ‘Announce Ceasefire’ Tomorrow

The Taliban likely to make a ceasefire with the Afghan government tomorrow (August 20), following the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, a former member of the armed group told Ariana News Sunday.

In June, the Taliban has announced a three-day ceasefire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday following a ceasefire announced by the Afghan government. It was the first such truce since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.

After the announcement of Eid Al-Fitre truce, the Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had insisted that they were considering a ceasefire every year during Eid days but because of security issues, they were not declaring it publically.

“The Taliban announced a ceasefire last Eid and said that they were making truce in every Eid but not announcing it,” said Sayed Akbar Agha.

The High Peace Council said they are hopeful of having a bilateral ceasefire between the Taliban and the government.

“We want truce from both sides but it should not be temporary,” said the council’s spokesman Ehsan Tahiri.

“When an Eid message is being delivered to a nation, it should be in a peaceful environment,” said Sher Ahmad Sham-ul-Watan, the deputy head of Ulema Council, referring to the Eid message of the Taliban leader Haibullah Akhundzada.

He said it is meaningless to congratulate the nation for Eid festival when there is no peace in the country.

The Taliban has been fighting in Afghanistan since it was removed from power in 2001 by the U.S.-led forces. The armed group has set the withdrawal of foreign forces as a pre-condition for peace talks.