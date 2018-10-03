Taliban Leadership Begins Bargaining to Hold Peace Primary Meetings: HPC

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2018)

The members of Taliban leadership have begun in-party bargaining to hold the peace preliminary meetings, the High Peace Council (HPC) said on Wednesday.

The leaders of Afghan Peace Council are said to believe that the beginning of Taliban group’s bargaining is a green light for the future of Afghanistan’s peace process.

“The Taliban leaders have lit the green light for beginning the peace talks and their bargaining has started,” Akram Khpalwak, the secretary head of HPC said.

Meanwhile, the members of HPC called the role of Pakistan and Iran essential in Afghanistan peace process, emphasizing on their cooperation with the country to reach a sustainable peace.

“Efforts have increased in the region and people are supporting the peace process,” Karim Khalili, the chairman of HPC said.

Khalili stressed on existence of a trust space among the neighboring countries regarding the peace in Afghanistan.

He expressed optimism over the results of forthcoming meeting between Afghan and Pakistani religious scholars that will be held in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Mawlana Samiulhaq known as the spiritual father of Taliban announced his support from the peace process.

“I have consulted with 20 persons from religious scholars who came to Pakistan from Afghanistan. We told them that the aim of Pakistan and Afghanistan is the same,” Samiulhaq added.

According to analysts, the key of Afghanistan’s peace is in hands of Pakistan and the process will be successful if Pakistan wants to cooperate.