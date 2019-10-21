Taliban Leaders Have No Contact With Their Fighters: Minister

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2019)

The Taliban insurgent group has failed to advance in taking control of more geographical parts of the country this year, Afghan Interior Minister claimed on Monday.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of late General Abdul Razeq, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said that Afghan forces foiled Taliban’s al-Fath Operation.

“Security forces thought Taliban a good lesson this year. Taliban’s al-Fath operation just remained in words,” Minister Andarabi said at the event.

Minister Andarabi called on the Taliban militants to surrender to Afghan forces before experiencing heavy military pressures.

In addition, he claimed that the Taliban leadership groups have scattered.

“As the Taliban’s leadership is scattered in Quetta and Qatar, their provincial leaders have no contact with their fighters as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Afghan National Police Academy was renamed after late General Razeq who was assassinated by a Taliban infiltrator in Kandahar province last year.

This comes as the Taliban and government forces are fighting in several fronts across the country. The two sides have managed to exchange several districts during this year.