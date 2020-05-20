Latest News
Taliban leader urges his men to treat the public “with empathy and kindness”
In his Eid-ul-Fitr facilitation statement, the Taliban leader called on his men to treat the general public with compassion, empathy, and kindness.
In the statement, the leader instructed all Taliban members “to treat the general public with compassion, empathy and kindness, not become a cause for their grievance and annoyance, not engage in arrogance and cruelty, not abuse power and resources to harm the people, strictly refrain from entertaining any sense of privilege, ambition, and superiority and to consider every Afghan a brother and show them respect.”
This is the first statement where the Taliban leader does not order his men to resort to violence; however, there is no clear mention of violence or charge of war and/or a ceasefire during Eid days.
Also, this statement is his first since the signing of the US-Taliban agreement.
Pointing at the future political system in Afghanistan, meaning post-intra-Afghan negotiations, the statement underlines that it does not have a monopolist policy.
It writes, “Every male and female member of the society shall be given their due rights, none shall feel any sense of deprivation or injustice and all work necessary for the welfare, durability, and development of society will be addressed in the light of divine Shariah law.”
The Taliban leader calls on the United States to implement the Doha agreement, noting, “I urge American officials to not afford anyone the opportunity to obstruct, delay and ultimately derail this internationally recognized bilateral agreement.”
Trump: US never really fought to win; Taliban profited by its presence
The United States “never really fought to win” in Afghanistan, said Trump on Monday adding the Taliban “make a fortune” by the US presence.
In response to a May 17 Wall Street Journal editorial indicating Trump’s flimsy decisions regarding Afghanistan given the peace deals and the withdrawal of US forces prematurely, Donald pronounced his reactions in a series of tweets.
Trump wrote, “The Taliban is mixed about even wanting us out. They make a fortune $$$ out of having us stay, and except at the beginning, we never really fought to win.”
“We are more of a police force than the mighty military that we are, especially now as rebuilt. No, I am not acting impulsively!” he said.
…..mixed about even wanting us to get out. They make a fortune $$$ by having us stay, and except at the beginning, we never really fought to win. We are more of a police force than the mighty military that we are, especially now as rebuilt. No, I am not acting impulsively!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020
Trump has previously commended US military effort in Afghanistan. He praised troops deployed to defend liberty and those who “continue to serve heroically to stamp out terrorism and to eviscerate the enemies of civilization.”
The US troops surged to Afghanistan in 2001 initially to eliminate al-Qaeda and then continued fighting to win remote areas from Taliban control.
Over the past year, the troops have focused on supporting Afghan forces in an effort to persuade the Taliban to step into Intra-Afghan negotiations.
The US signed a deal with the Taliban on 29th February which halted US attacks on the Taliban and outlined a path toward troops’ withdrawal.
Now that the Intra-Afghan negotiations have been delayed, it is unclear how quickly further reduction of troops will come into effect.
Trump has always expressed frustration about the war in Afghanistan given the resources it takes and has wanted it to end, noting, “You can only hold someone’s hand for so long.”
COVID-19
Bayat Group, AWCC disinfect parts of Kabul City
The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Kabul Municipality, disinfected parts of Kabul city and the Children’s Hospital, aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The head of the Children’s Health Hospital said that disinfecting suspicious roads with coronavirus could contain the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the citizens welcomed Bayat Group’s action and called on other charities to disinfect suspicious places alongside the Ministry of Public Health and people to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.
Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company have frequently disinfected most of the roads identified by the Ministry of Public Health since the quarantine began.
Officials in Bayat Group said that disinfection continues in some other provinces as well
Eight killed in mosque attack – Parwan
At least eight people were killed and five others wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen at a mosque in Parwan province, local officials confirmed.
The incident took place in Khalaza-e village of Parwan during the evening prayer on Tuesday.
Haroon Mubarez, the provincial police chief told Ariana News that unknown armed men entered a mosque in the village and opened fire on worshipers.
Mubarez said that initial reports that the attackers were Deash fighters.
It comes as a number of irresponsible armed men are actively operating in Khalaza-e village.
The Daesh militant group yet to take responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement has claimed that the attack was carried out by the Afghan forces.
