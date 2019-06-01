Taliban Leader Blames Govt for Sabotaging ‘Intra-Afghan Dialogue’

(Last Updated On: June 1, 2019)

The Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, in a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, on Saturday said that the Afghan government is trying to sabotage dialogue between the insurgent group and the Afghan politicians.

He emphasizes that the intra-Afghan dialogue between the group and the Afghan politicians have made progress.

Mullah Hibatullah describes the recent meetings in Moscow as a progress for the group, adding that the Taliban is not seeking to monopolize the power.

According to Hibatullah, Taliban believes in a government represented by all Afghans.

He further warns that no one should expect the announcement of a ceasefire until the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

He assures Taliban fighters that their “Jihad and resistance against the occupation is nearing the stage of success”.

Meanwhile, he invites Washington to remain “a sincere partner” in the negotiation process and accept the logical proposals of the group for the advancement of the process.

Afghans widely expected a brief ceasefire during Eid days but the leader of the insurgent group clearly says their fight will continue until their objective is met.

The government of President Ashraf Ghani has not reacted to the Taliban Eid message yet.