Taliban Launch Major Attack on Ghazni City

The Taliban have launched a major attack on Ghazni City, a provincial capital on the key highway between Kabul and Kandahar.

The insurgent took control of parts of the city on Friday, before being pushed back to the outskirts, local officials said.

According to reports, at least 30 Taliban fighters were killed in the attack. The number of casualties is expected to rise as many houses were destroyed.

Following the incident, the U.S. forces launched airstrike to counter a major Taliban assault on Ghazni City, where terrified residents cowered in their homes amid explosions and gunfire as security forces try to beat the insurgents back.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement said that the multiple attacks were launched overnight in Ghazni. Dozens of Afghan soldiers and police had been killed and large quantities of weapons and equipment had been seized, he said.

The attack came amid growing hopes of talks to end the ongoing war in the country and less than two weeks before the Eid al-Adha festival, when the Afghan government had been considering offering a ceasefire.