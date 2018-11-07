Taliban Launch Coordinated Attack Over Ghazni District

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2018)

Taliban militants have launched a coordinated attack over Jaghori district in Ghazni province since early Wednesday morning, a local official said.



Khaliqdad Akbari, a member of Ghazni provincial council said that most of the militants have raided from neighboring Gilan district.

Akbari claimed that no support was provided from the central government despite of requests.

He further said that Daud area of Jaghori district was captured by Taliban without any resistance.

According to the official, Afghan security forces have sustained casualties during the clashes but the exact number was unknown.

However, Shahhussain Murtazawi, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said in an online post that government helicopters were maneuvering over the district and government forces will stand against the insurgents with all force.

Immediately there was no comment available from local government officials in the province.