Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2020)

Esmatullah Moradi, the spokesman for the governor of Kunduz, confirmed Monday morning that the Taliban launched an attack on Dasht-e-Archi district center on Sunday night and that clashes are still ongoing.

Moradi said so far at least three security force members have been killed and eight Taliban insurgents are dead. He also said at least eight security forces have been wounded as well as 13 Taliban insurgents.

Moradi said the Taliban was however met with heavy resistance by the Afghan security forces both from the air and on the ground.

Clashes are still ongoing in the district center, he said.

Earlier, Yousof Ayoubi, the provincial council head, said the Taliban had captured the district after troops were forced to retreat.

But other officials soon dispelled this claim and said clashes continue, particularly around the district government and police compound buildings.

The ministry of interior confirmed late Monday morning that the district is under the control of security forces. “Security forces, including commandos, are currently present at the district headquarters,” the MoI said.

Additional commandos have arrived in Dasht-e-Archi & are “widely present” says MoD. Sporadic fighting continues in some areas around the district center. Areas will be cleared of Taliban soon, MoD said.