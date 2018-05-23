Taliban Kills Former PC Member in Ghor

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2018 2:27 pm)

Ghulam Yahya Khan, a former provincial council member has been killed by the Taliban in Chahardara district of northern Ghor province, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The provincial police spokesman Iqbal Nezami said that Yahya Khan who was also a pro-government tribal elder killed after the Taliban attacked the center of the district.

According to the official, the victim’s son is police chief of the district.

Separately, three Afghan policemen have been injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Kohsan district of western Herat province.

The wounded policemen were the patrolling a voter registration center when their vehicle landed on the mine.