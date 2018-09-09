Taliban Kills Five Policemen in Herat District

(Last Updated On: September 09, 2018 10:29 am)

At least five policemen were killed and three others injured after Taliban militants attacked Oba district in western Herat province, police said Sunday.

Provincial police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the incident took place last night in Kishk village of Oba district.

He added that two policemen were missing.

This comes a day after Herat provincial council members raised concerns over a possible Taliban attack on Shindand and Oba districts in the province.

However, the provincial police chief Aminullah Amarkhail rejected the claims that the districts may fall to Taliban.