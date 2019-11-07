Breaking News

Taliban Kills 3 Judges of Paktia Appeal Court

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2019)

Officials confirmed that three judges and an admin officer of Paktia appeal court were shot dead by the Taliban militants early this afternoon.

Abdullah Hasrat, the provincial governor spokesman, told Ariana News that these four government employees were targeted in Kabul-Gardez highway in Logar province.

He added that the victims were on their way to the capital Kabul.

Logar police confirmed the incident, but said, investigations were underway to identify the dead bodies.

The Taliban insurgent group has not commented yet.

