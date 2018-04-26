Taliban Kills 14 Soldiers in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2018 12:05 pm)

At least 14 Afghan National Army soldiers were killed and four others wounded in a Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan last night, a local official said Thursday morning.

Safiullah Amiri, a member of the Kunduz provincial council told Ariana News that the incident has taken place in Qarluq village, Dasht-e Archi district of the province when Taliban stormed an army base in the area.

According to the official, the soldiers suffered heavy causalities because there was no reinforcement force.

Local officials have confirmed the attack but deny to make a comment about the causalities.

Meanwhile, officials in Baghlan province said that Taliban militants have launched coordinated attacks over Baghlan Markazi district and police checkpoints along Kabul and Kunduz highways last night.

Reports suggest that a heavy fight was still ongoing between the insurgents and government forces in Khalazaee village of Pul-e-Khomri City, the capital of northern Baghlan province on Thursday morning.

At least two policemen were killed and six others wounded in the Taliban attack over Baghlan police checkpoints.

There was no word about the possible Taliban casualties.

This comes a day after the insurgent group announced the launch of its spring offensive under the name of “Al-Khandaq”.

On Wednesday, the group said the offensive will be focused on killing of U.S. and Afghan security and intelligence forces but the Afghan defense ministry called it a “propaganda”.