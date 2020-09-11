Featured
Taliban killer of Australian soldiers among six transferred to Qatar
Australia said early Friday that among the six Taliban prisoners flown to Qatar from Kabul was Hekmatullah, who killed three off-duty Australian soldiers in 2012 in an insider attack.
Australia steadfastly opposed the release of Hekmatullah as part of the prisoner release program as per the Doha agreement between the United States and Taliban in February.
In a joint statement issued Friday morning by Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Linda Reynolds, Minister of Defense, the Australian government said they understand Hekmatullah will be held in detention in Qatar with five other high-risk prisoners.
“The Government of Qatar has undertaken to the Government of Afghanistan and to the United States to keep these detainees confined and isolated,” the statement read.
The ministers said Australia had worked hard with the United States, the Afghan government and other nations, including the British and French governments, since February this year “to keep Hekmatullah in detention, and to keep these six sensitive prisoners separate from the wider goodwill agreement.”
“Australia is not the only country that objects to the release of this most dangerous group of prisoners. Other countries, including France, have joined calls for dangerous criminals not to be released.”
The ministers stated that they were not party to the intra-Afghan talks nor were they standing in the way of intra-Afghan negotiations and instead they fully support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.
“We recognize that there is no military solution to violence in Afghanistan. A negotiated political peace settlement is the only way to find a genuine conclusion to conflict, external militant interference, and terrorism.”
They also said they recognize and appreciate the Afghan government’s decision to move the prisoners to Qatar as in doing so it recognizes and respects the concerns of the countries that want to see justice served.
Pompeo welcomes decision to start Afghan peace talks
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has welcomed the announcement of the start of long-awaited peace talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban.
Talks will officially start on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.
In a statement issued overnight Friday, Pompeo said: “The start of these talks marks a historic opportunity for Afghanistan to bring an end to four decades of war and bloodshed. The people of Afghanistan have carried the burden of war for too long. They yearn for peace,” he said.
“Only through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led political process — one that respects the views of all Afghan communities, including women and ethnic and religious minorities — can the parties achieve a durable peace.”
Pompeo stated that “this opportunity must not be squandered. Immense sacrifice and investment by the United States, our partners, and the people of Afghanistan have made this moment of hope possible.”
He also called on the negotiators on both sides to demonstrate the pragmatism, restraint, and flexibility the process will require to succeed.
“The people of Afghanistan and the international community will be watching closely. The United States is prepared to support as requested,” he said.
In conclusion, he said: “The United States recalls the commitment by the Afghan government and the Taliban that terrorists can never again use Afghan soil to threaten the United States or its allies. Now is the time for peace for Afghanistan”
Pompeo’s office said in an earlier statement that he would leave for Doha on Friday so as to attend the opening ceremony of the talks on Saturday.
Pompeo leaves for Doha to attend opening ceremony of Afghan peace talks
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Qatar Friday to attend the opening ceremony of Afghanistan peace negotiations on Saturday, the US State Department announced overnight.
“The start of these negotiations follows intense diplomatic efforts, including the US-Taliban Agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, which were agreed to in February,” read the statement.
This comes after weeks of delays over the start to intra-Afghan negotiations.
However, the statement was released just hours after six high-risk Taliban prisoners were transferred to a facility in Doha on Thursday.
The fate of the six prisoners had been a stumbling block in the way of the start to talks.
Six ‘high risk’ Taliban prisoners fly out of Kabul for Doha
Six ‘hardcore’ Taliban prisoners left Kabul on Thursday evening onboard a flight to Doha, government officials told Reuters.
One official said the six will remain in Qatar under supervision at least until November when they might be transferred back to Kabul.
These six Taliban prisoners – the last of 5,000 to be freed – are considered “high risk” after masterminding some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan, killing foreign nationals and known drug kingpins.
President Ashraf Ghani has until now hesitated to release these prisoners, especially after France, Australia and the US objected as some were responsible for the deaths of their nationals.
However, the delay in releasing these prisoners has been a stumbling block in the way of starting peace talks – which are scheduled to be held in Doha, where the Taliban has a political office.
No further details were given on the six prisoners or on the logistics behind their transfer.
