The armed oppositions of the government have killed three people in Chesht district of Herat province, local officials said.

The spokesman of Herat Police, Abdul Ahad Wali Zada said, “The victims include an employee of a voters’ registration center and the two others are policemen.”

Wali zada added that a third policeman was wounded in the attack which took place late on Sunday night.

The armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the issue so far.