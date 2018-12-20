Taliban Kill ALP Commander in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2018)

A local police commander for Dahna Ghori district has been killed along with a bodyguard in a Taliban attack in northern Baghlan province, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the Taliban militants hit his vehicle with an RPG near his house in Hussainkhail area of Pul-e-Khomri city.

Earlier, the official identified as Saleem Kochi was the head of PD2 of Baghlan province.

Baghlan is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.