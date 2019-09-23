Taliban Kill Afghan Police Officer in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2019)

The Taliban militants have shot dead an Afghan police officer in northern Baghlan province, police said.

The incident took place at Kilagi area in Dushi district of the province early on Monday morning.

Ahmad Jawid Bisharat, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that Mohammad Nazir, an officer for the criminal branch of Baghlan police was killed after being detained and tortured by the Taliban.

He said that the officer was detained while he was heading home in Dushi district of the province on Friday.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.

Baghlan is among the volatile provinces in the northern part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.