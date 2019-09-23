Breaking News

Taliban Kill Afghan Police Officer in Baghlan

Ariana News Leave a comment 45 Views

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2019)

The Taliban militants have shot dead an Afghan police officer in northern Baghlan province, police said.

The incident took place at Kilagi area in Dushi district of the province early on Monday morning.

Ahmad Jawid Bisharat, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that Mohammad Nazir, an officer for the criminal branch of Baghlan police was killed after being detained and tortured by the Taliban.

He said that the officer was detained while he was heading home in Dushi district of the province on Friday.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.

Baghlan is among the volatile provinces in the northern part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Taliban Delegation Visits China

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2019)Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman for Qatar office confirmed on …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News