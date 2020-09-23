Taliban kill 28 policemen after calling for them to surrender

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2020)

Uruzgan officials have confirmed 28 Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) members have been killed in a raid by the Taliban.

Zargoi Ebadi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the security situation has deteriorated rapidly recently resulting in ANDSF troops withdrawing from some checkposts while other checkposts were besieged by the Taliban.

He said in one siege, in Gizab district, the Taliban urged Afghan National Police (ANP) and local police members to surrender – saying they would then release them.

However, after surrendering to the insurgent group, 28 ANP and local police members were killed.

Ebadi said on Wednesday night, the security situation has been brought under control.

The Taliban has rejected the claims and said the security force members were killed in a skirmish.

This latest incident comes as concerns rise on the serious increase in violence that is gripping the country.

Countless attacks are being carried out on a daily basis while dozens of ANDSF members are losing their lives in Taliban attacks.

This serious uptick in violence comes amid ongoing peace talks between the Afghan peace negotiating team and the Taliban, in Doha.

However, despite repeated calls from global leaders for a reduction in violence, the conflict continues to escalate.