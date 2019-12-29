Taliban Kill 17 Members of Public Uprising Forces in Takhar

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2019)

At least 17 members of public uprising forces were killed in an attack by the Taliban insurgents in Takhar province on Saturday night, a local official confirmed.

Jawad Hejri, the provincial spokesperson told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters stormed the security outpost of Commander Malik Tattar in Lala Guzar village of Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province.

As a result, at least 17 members of public uprising forces were killed and four others were wounded, Hejri said.

“The attack took place at around 12 a.m. last night and lasted for 35 minutes,” the official added.

He said that the Taliban militants had fled the area after the arrival of backup forces.

The Taliban has claimed in a statement that 21 people including the commander of the public uprising forces were killed in the attack and its fighters have also seized a number of weapons.

Public uprising forces are consist of local residents who have picked up weapons to fight against the Taliban insurgents alongside the government forces.