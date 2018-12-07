Taliban Kill 14 Afghan Soldiers, Take Over A Dozen Hostage in Herat

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2018)

Taliban militants have killed at least 14 Afghan army soldiers and have taken more than 10 hostages in western Herat province after launching a coordinated attack in Shindand district, a security source said Friday.

A reliable security source told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the incident took place after the insurgents stormed an outpost in Qalai Dukhtar region of Shindand district.

According to the source, the Taliban have managed to seize the outpost in the district after several hours of armed clashes.

Shindand district governor in Herat, Hekmatullah Hekmat, meanwhile, said that the clashes were still ongoing in the region and that at least 30 Taliban were also killed during the incident.

The official, however, did not speak about casualties to Afghan forces in the battle.