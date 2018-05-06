Taliban Kidnaps Seven Indian Nationals from Afghanistan’s Baghlan

(Last Updated On: May 06, 2018 5:57 pm)

The Taliban has abducted seven Indian engineers and one Afghan national who were working for a power plant in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, local officials said Sunday.

Baghlan’s provincial council chief Mohammad Safdar Mohseni said that the Taliban kidnaped eight employees of an Indian Infrastructure Company who were engaged in 500KW-power substation project of Khwaja Alwan in Pul-e-Khomri City of the province.

Moheseni added the seven Indian engineers along with their Afghan driver were abducted from Chashma Sher area of Pul-e-Khomri City and moved them to Baghlan’s Dand Shahabuddin district.

According to Mohseni, the abductees have not coordinated with security officials when they were moving from the area.

The reason behind the kidnapping is still unknown or whether a ransom has been sought.

Local Afghan security officials have not commented regarding the incident yet.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry also confirmed the incident.

“We are aware of the abduction of Indian nationals from Baghlan province in Afghanistan. We are in contact with the Afghan authorities and further details are being ascertained,” a spokesperson of the ministry said.