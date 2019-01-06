Taliban Kidnaps Parliament Candidate in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2019)

Taliban militants have taken hostage a Parliament candidate in northern Baghlan province, local residents said on Sunday.

According to the residents, Taliban militants have abducted Eng. Zalmay Zaheer from Khwaja Khan village about five days ago.

The abducted candidate was in a dispute over land with his nephews who have links with the Taliban, a resident said.

Meanwhile, provincial governor Abdul Hai Nemati said that efforts are underway by tribal elders to release the kidnapped candidate.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.