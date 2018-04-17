Taliban Kidnaps IEC Staff Members in Ghor

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2018 8:25 pm)

The Taliban militants have kidnapped three IEC voter registration employees along with two policemen in central Ghor province, officials said Tuesday.

The individuals have been kidnapped from a voter registration center in Ferozkoh City of the province, said Fazlullah Jalali, head of IEC’s provincial office.

Confirming the incident, Mohammad Iqbal Nezami, the provincial police chief’s spokesman said that the Taliban kidnapped the five in a voter registration center in Allayar area at around 01:00 pm today.

He said police are attempting to release the kidnapees.

This comes as the IEC has established 1,419 voter registration centers and 7,300 polling centers across the country. About 1,000 of these voting stations are located in areas out of government’s control.