Taliban Kidnaps Four Employees of Population Registration Office in Takhar

(Last Updated On: July 02, 2018 8:13 pm)

Four employees of the Population Registration Office have been kidnapped in northern Takhar province of Afghanistan on Monday, an official confirmed.

Hamidullah, an official of the provincial statistics’ office said that the employees were abducted in Hazar Bagh area of Khwaja Ghar district in the province while they were distributing the national identity cards.

According to the official, efforts are underway to release these staff.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Takhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is active in a number of its districts including Khuaja Ghar.