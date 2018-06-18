Taliban Kidnapped Six Soldiers During Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2018 3:46 pm)

The Taliban militants have violated their three-day ceasefire in Ghazni province on the third day of Eid, Ghazni governor’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement released, the insurgents have broken their commitment and kidnapped six army soldiers in Andar district of the province on Sunday as governmental forces and Taliban were celebrating Eid days.

In addition, the militants have seized a Humvee from Sultan Bagh area of the district.

The statement added that Afghan forces respected the ceasefire announced by President Ashraf Ghani and didn’t reciprocate while a large number of armed militants were walking freely in the areas under the government control.

The Taliban insurgent group have not made a comment about the report yet.