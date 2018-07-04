Taliban Kidnap Three Judges from Jawzjan-Sar-e-Pul Highway

(Last Updated On: July 04, 2018 7:30 pm)

Local officials say the Taliban have kidnapped three judges and a clerk from Jawzjan-Sar-e-Pul highway in north of Afghanistan.

Mohammad Noor Rahmani, Head of the provincial council of Sar-e-Pul confirmed the incident and said that the Afghan security forces were engaged in battle with the Taliban in the highway.

Following the incident, some local residents said that the Taliban established checkpoints on the highway and engaged in clashes with the security forces, adding that the militant group kidnapped six people from the highway.

Sources, meanwhile, noted that the electricity in Sar-e-Pul was also cut off, following the clashes.

Sar-e-Pul is among the restive provinces in north, where the Taliban and Islamic State militant groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.